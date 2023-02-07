Maria Menounos Expecting First Child with Husband Keven Undergaro

General News

LOS ANGELES – Greek-American TV host, Maria Menounos, 44, and husband Keven Undergaro, 55, are expecting their first child, People magazine reported, adding that a representative for the couple confirmed the news.

“Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby,” Menounos told People. “Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing.”

“Menounos, who worked with Family Match Consulting, also shared an emotional clip in which she watches an ultrasound video with her father, Constantinos, by her side,” People reported.

“Oh my God,” Menounos said in the video as she and her father watched, People reported. “Guys, that’s my baby. I love you.”

“Last February, Menounos shared an update about the couple’s fertility journey, which they’d publicly discussed on numerous occasions,” People reported.

“I definitely didn’t think it was going to take this long. It’s been years. We’ve used different services, different people,” Menounos, who first began IVF treatments in 2012, told People. “It’s just been a very frustrating process.”

“Menounos and Undergaro, 55, first began considering surrogacy back in 2018 and sought advice from pal Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her daughter Chicago in January 2018 and son Psalm in May 2019 with the help of surrogates,” People reported.

“I was grateful that I had her to share and help me,” Menounos told People, adding that “she and Undergaro were devastated when they learned their first surrogate was no longer a match medically in 2021.”

“That was a really hard breakup because we had been together on the journey for almost two years. She was just so lovely and so amazing and very patient with us,” Menounos told People.

“There’s something called a mock cycle that my fertility doctor suggested because we only have two really good embryos and we want two kids,” she told People. “What would happen is the uterine lining wouldn’t grow to that last stage where you could safely implant and know that the embryo would stick. Had we not done [a mock cycle], we would’ve probably lost our only chances.”

“At the time, she shared the couple had found another surrogate, and were “in the throes of all of that,’” People reported.

“But I told [my doctors], ‘If it doesn’t work, I’m done. This is the last straw. If this doesn’t happen, it’s definitely not meant to be.’ I can’t go through this process again,” Menounos told People.

Menounos lost her mother Stavroula “Litsa” Menounos on May 2, 2021, and told People in a previous interview that “it’s difficult knowing her mother won’t be able to meet her grandchildren.”

“Last time, we were a day away from implanting and I was telling my mom, ‘It’s happening! We’re going to implant.’ I was so excited and giving her hope to hold on,” Menounos told People. “That was before we knew that her tumor had grown as much as it did in the COVID period, so that’s really sad. It’s a super costly procedure and it’s a super emotionally taxing experience.”

“Grief is so hard. I just became such a soldier for my mom. My whole life became about keeping her alive and making sure she had quality of life,” she told People in 2022. “When she passed, I was like, ‘What’s my purpose?’ I was happy to lose myself to take care of my mom, but it’s been cool to be able to rediscover and know that I’m progressing in a new path.”