April 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Are Expecting a Baby Girl

April 24, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Maria Menounos arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
Maria Menounos. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File )

NEW YORK – Beloved Greek-American TV host Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro revealed the sex of their unborn baby on the Heal Squad x Maria Menounos podcast early Monday morning.

“We’re very excited to announce we have a baby girl coming,” Menounos said, sharing that they have a name picked out for their little one. “We’ve been thinking about names for years, ‘cause, as you may or may not know, this has been almost a 10-year journey for us.”

“We’ve thought about names forever, and I think we’ve come up with the perfect name for this baby,” she added, noting, however, that it could change once she and Undergaro meet their baby for the first time.

“Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby,” Menounos had told PEOPLE. “Keven, my dad, and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing.”

Οn the podcast, the couple, among other things revealed that their daughter will take Menounos’ last name.

The couple met in Los Angeles and got married in a civil wedding on New Year’s Eve 2018 in New York City. A few months later, their religious wedding was held in Menounos’ hometown, in Akovo, Arcadia.

(Material from people.com was used in this article)

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

