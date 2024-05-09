x

May 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Politics

Maria Markou in Line to Be Elected as Opponent is Removed From Ballot

May 9, 2024
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
MARKOU
Greek-American Attorney Maria Markou. (TNH File photo)

NEW YORK – The way is clear for the election of Greek-American lawyer Maria Markou to the position of Democratic District Leader for District 36A in Astoria following the court’s decision to disqualify her opponent Breeana Mulligan due to insufficient petition signatures.

Markou, along with Kathy Korgialas on behalf of the campaign, filed an objection based on the fact that Mulligan’s campaign had gathered only 669 signatures, which were insufficient, according to the law, for Mulligan to be included on the ballot for May 25. According to the court document submitted by Ms. Markou and published earlier by The National Herald, this objection was accepted, resulting in the Greek-American lawyer being the sole candidate on the ballot on May 25.

“I worked hard and collected a triple-digit number of signatures above the required amount. My running mate gathered only 669 signatures. When the nominations were submitted to the Board of Elections, I took all the statements, searched all the addresses, and filed objections. I want to thank Kathy Korgialas,” Markou said in a statement.

According to current regulations, District Leaders are appointed in areas that cover the corresponding districts of the State Assembly, which are divided into zones A and B. Additionally, as provided by earlier legislation of the State of New York, one man and one woman are appointed to the positions of coordinators in each of these zones, in a decision made in the past to ensure increased female participation in public affairs. Despite not being the most prominent institutional position, it has a say in significant matters, such as the appointment of judicial candidates, while it also is a platform to advocate for and secure operational and social benefits for the citizens of its jurisdiction.

In a written statement, Breeana Mulligan said that she would not run for re-election, without, however, making any reference to the low number of signatures she gathered, claiming it was a personal decision made in a moment of her life when she needs to address recent sad challenges, to take care of herself, and to find peace, among other things.

It is worth noting that Mulligan, the incumbent District Leader, is a familiar figure in local Democratic party affairs, having served in the party’s youth organization as well as in Corey Johnson’s office when he was on the New York City Council.

RELATED

General News
Dr. Spyros Mezitis Presents New Information on Thyroid Disease and Cancer

NEW YORK – Dr. Spyros Mezitis, senior endocrinologist in New York City, recently presented new information on thyroid disease and cancer treatment in Grand Rounds for gynecologists at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Events
Queensboro Dance Festival Tour Includes Greek Zeibekiko, Runs June 8-September 15
Culture
Prof. Emily Wilson’s Third Lecture in the Thalia Potamianos Annual Lecture Series

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Rape, Terror and Death at Sea: How a Boat Carrying Rohingya Children, Women and Men Capsized

MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — Huddled on board the boat, the 12-year-old girl quaked with fear.

ATHENS - A series of mishaps by police led a woman who went to a station seeking protection from a boyfriend led to her being stabbed to death outside after told to leave and call an emergency number instead, a probe has found.

ATHENS - Just like 2023, Greece’s tourism season hit spring in nearly full stride - but without enough workers for restaurants, taverns, hotels and other facilities catering to foreign arrivals, the call being sent out looking for staff.

NEW YORK – The way is clear for the election of Greek-American lawyer Maria Markou to the position of Democratic District Leader for District 36A in Astoria following the court's decision to disqualify her opponent Breeana Mulligan due to insufficient petition signatures.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday wrapped itself in patriotic pageantry for Victory Day, as President Vladimir Putin celebrated the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II by hailing his forces fighting in Ukraine and blasting the West for fueling conflicts around the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.