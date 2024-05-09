Maria Markou in Line to Be Elected as Opponent is Removed From Ballot

Politics

NEW YORK – The way is clear for the election of Greek-American lawyer Maria Markou to the position of Democratic District Leader for District 36A in Astoria following the court’s decision to disqualify her opponent Breeana Mulligan due to insufficient petition signatures.

Markou, along with Kathy Korgialas on behalf of the campaign, filed an objection based on the fact that Mulligan’s campaign had gathered only 669 signatures, which were insufficient, according to the law, for Mulligan to be included on the ballot for May 25. According to the court document submitted by Ms. Markou and published earlier by The National Herald, this objection was accepted, resulting in the Greek-American lawyer being the sole candidate on the ballot on May 25.

“I worked hard and collected a triple-digit number of signatures above the required amount. My running mate gathered only 669 signatures. When the nominations were submitted to the Board of Elections, I took all the statements, searched all the addresses, and filed objections. I want to thank Kathy Korgialas,” Markou said in a statement.

According to current regulations, District Leaders are appointed in areas that cover the corresponding districts of the State Assembly, which are divided into zones A and B. Additionally, as provided by earlier legislation of the State of New York, one man and one woman are appointed to the positions of coordinators in each of these zones, in a decision made in the past to ensure increased female participation in public affairs. Despite not being the most prominent institutional position, it has a say in significant matters, such as the appointment of judicial candidates, while it also is a platform to advocate for and secure operational and social benefits for the citizens of its jurisdiction.

In a written statement, Breeana Mulligan said that she would not run for re-election, without, however, making any reference to the low number of signatures she gathered, claiming it was a personal decision made in a moment of her life when she needs to address recent sad challenges, to take care of herself, and to find peace, among other things.

It is worth noting that Mulligan, the incumbent District Leader, is a familiar figure in local Democratic party affairs, having served in the party’s youth organization as well as in Corey Johnson’s office when he was on the New York City Council.