Maria Callas Greek Society Presents Concert Honoring Callas’ 100th Birthday

ATHENS – The Maria Callas Greek Society pays tribute to the immortal opera diva on the 100th anniversary of her birth by organizing a concert in her honor on Saturday, June 17, 9 PM, at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, with internationally renowned tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak as special guests.

Alagna and Kurzak will present excerpts from operas that established Maria Callas as the most important soprano in the history of world opera, with the collaboration of Athens Municipality Symphony Orchestra under the musical direction of Nayden Todorov.

The concert takes place as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival and the activities of the Hellenic Association Maria Callas and is of great significance due to the official inclusion of the celebration of Maria Callas’ 100th birthday in the UNESCO list of commemorations for 2023.

Primary goal of the concert is to raise funds for the completion of the Maria Callas Museum which opens its doors in the summer of 2023 in an emblematic neoclassical building of the Municipality of Athens located in the heart of Athens at 44 Mitropoleos Street. The proceeds of the concert will be allocated for this purpose.

The Maria Callas Greek Society was founded in 2012 by a group of scholars of the life and work of the greatest opera diva of the 20th century, collectors and even simple fans of the soprano in alignment with the standards of respective bodies that have existed abroad for many years.

Among the main objectives of the Maria Callas Greek Society is keeping alive the memory of the leading Greek soprano who is undoubtedly considered the most remarkable and recognizable opera singer in the world, promoting her Greek identity, and supporting the operation and enrichment of the Maria Callas Museum in Athens.

Other objectives include supporting the collaboration of artists for the organization of musical events in honor of her memory, the collection, recording and study of data related to her life and artistic career as Greek cultural heritage, the establishment and granting of prizes and scholarships in honor of her memory as well as supporting the work of the National Opera and related opera institutions and the cooperation herewith in Greece and worldwide.

More information is available online: https://mariacallas.network/.

Concert tickets are available for presale on VIVA.GR and at Athens Festival Box Offices, VIP Zone 280€, Zone A’ 140€, Zone B’ 100€, Zone C 80€, disabled 30€, Upper Tier tickets: Zone A €70, Zone B €50, Zone C €30.

The concert is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Municipality of Athens as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival.