x

April 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Culture

Maria Callas Greek Society Presents Concert Honoring Callas’ 100th Birthday

April 17, 2023
By The National Herald
Maria Callas. (Photo: Eurokinissi, file)
Maria Callas. (Photo: Eurokinissi, file)

ATHENS – The Maria Callas Greek Society pays tribute to the immortal opera diva on the 100th anniversary of her birth by organizing a concert in her honor on Saturday, June 17, 9 PM, at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, with internationally renowned tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak as special guests.

Alagna and Kurzak will present excerpts from operas that established Maria Callas as the most important soprano in the history of world opera, with the collaboration of Athens Municipality Symphony Orchestra under the musical direction of Nayden Todorov.

The concert takes place as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival and the activities of the Hellenic Association Maria Callas and is of great significance due to the official inclusion of the celebration of Maria Callas’ 100th birthday in the UNESCO list of commemorations for 2023.

Primary goal of the concert is to raise funds for the completion of the Maria Callas Museum which opens its doors in the summer of 2023 in an emblematic neoclassical building of the Municipality of Athens located in the heart of Athens at 44 Mitropoleos Street. The proceeds of the concert will be allocated for this purpose.

The Maria Callas Greek Society was founded in 2012 by a group of scholars of the life and work of the greatest opera diva of the 20th century, collectors and even simple fans of the soprano in alignment with the standards of respective bodies that have existed abroad for many years.

Among the main objectives of the Maria Callas Greek Society is keeping alive the memory of the leading Greek soprano who is undoubtedly considered the most remarkable and recognizable opera singer in the world, promoting her Greek identity, and supporting the operation and enrichment of the Maria Callas Museum in Athens.

Other objectives include supporting the collaboration of artists for the organization of musical events in honor of her memory, the collection, recording and study of data related to her life and artistic career as Greek cultural heritage, the establishment and granting of prizes and scholarships in honor of her memory as well as supporting the work of the National Opera and related opera institutions and the cooperation herewith in Greece and worldwide.

More information is available online: https://mariacallas.network/.

Concert tickets are available for presale on VIVA.GR and at Athens Festival Box Offices, VIP Zone 280€, Zone A’ 140€, Zone B’ 100€, Zone C 80€, disabled 30€, Upper Tier tickets: Zone A €70, Zone B €50, Zone C €30.

The concert is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Municipality of Athens as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival.

RELATED

General News
Following Greektown Shooting Incidents, Detroit Enforces Curfew for Minors

DETROIT – In response to multiple shooting incidents in Detroit’s Greektown area, including a fatal shooting in a store, a curfew was enforced in the city on April 15 for minors, the local ABC affiliate WXYZ reported.

Church
Orthodox Patriarch Marks Easter on Turkish Island
Church
Orthodox Easter Mixes Spiritual and Pagan in Equal Measure

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.