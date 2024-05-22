Maria Callas Documentary Features Rare Footage, U.S. Premiere at LAGFF June 5

Culture

‘Mary, Marianna, Maria – The Unsung Greek Years of Callas’, directed by Michalis Ashenidis and Vasilis Louras, makes its U.S. Premiere at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival on June 5. Photo: Courtesy of the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival

LOS ANGELES – ‘Mary, Marianna, Maria – The Unsung Greek Years of Callas’, directed by Michalis Ashenidis and Vasilis Louras, makes its U.S. Premiere at the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival on June 5.

Featuring rare footage, ‘Mary, Marianna, Maria’ seeks to shed light on the years in which Callas came of age as a woman and as an artist – in Athens during the Second World War – but also in the years after 1957 when the diva, by then renowned internationally, reconnected with Greece. Presented by Gibson Dunn and Theane Evangelis, the screening will be preceded by the short film ‘The One Note Man’ Wednesday, June 5, 7:30 PM, at Regal LA Live, DTLA.

The trailer for the film is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/lrg79.

More information is available online: https://www.lagff.org/.