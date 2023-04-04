x

April 4, 2023

Margaritaville Cruise Pass Makes Its Debut

April 4, 2023
By Associated Press
cocktail-glasses-with-coconut-pineapple-clean-sand-beach-fruit-drink-sea-beach
Cocktail glasses with coconut and pineapple on clean sand beach - fruit and drink on sea beach background concept. (Photo by freepik.com/@ jcomp)

Cruise travel is back in full force. The Cruise Lines International Associated projects 31.5 million people will embark on cruises by the end of 2023. Margaritaville At Sea recently announced the debut of a first-of-its-kind cruise pass for travel to and through the Bahamas. Enjoying sun and cocktails Margaritaville style is now easier than ever.

A Floating Island Vacation

Margaritaville At Sea , the cruise line self-described as a “floating island vacation,” will soon offer a unique, unlimited cruise subscription for trips to the Bahamas, where there are many things to do for travelers.

The Ultimate Paradise Pass offered by the cruise line starts at $899, which is a discount off the retail value of $2,399. The pass allows for unlimited cruising on board the Margaritaville At Sea Paradise on non-consecutive two-night cruises during calendar year 2023.

Only 500 passes will be sold, and all Ultimate Paradise Passes will expire on December 31.

About Margaritaville At Sea Paradise

The ship features 658 cabins themed with the tropical flair associated with the Margaritaville brand. Guests experience a variety of onboard dining, swimming pools, and themed amenities such as the St. Somewhere Spa and Fins Up! Fitness Center. The ship also boasts a casino, entertainment, and a kid’s club.

All Margaritaville At Sea cruises sail from Palm Beach Fla. to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

Perks of the Ultimate Paradise Pass

The pass offers the following benefits for travelers who are ready to cruise:

The pass is valid for a double-occupancy ocean view or inside stateroom, and pass holders can bring a guest for free;Access to exclusive previews, invitations, and events just for Ultimate Paradise Pass holders;10% off packages and excursions booked on board;10% discount for retail purchases, excluding food, beverage, casino, and spa purchases.”This is completely new to the cruise industry. Now, passengers can buy a season pass to paradise and enjoy long walks on the beach throughout the year,” explains Margaritaville at Sea President and CEO Kevin Sheehan, Jr. “Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking ‘Ultimate Paradise Pass’ will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to the Bahamas.”

How to Know If the Ultimate Paradise Pass is For You

Here’s what to consider before purchasing this pass:

Voyages on this pass can only be booked 24 to 72 hours in advance, so those who can’t travel on short notice or without flexible schedules are likely unable to utilize it;There are a few blackout dates in place where the pass can’t be used: July 2, July 28, September 2, November 23, December 31;The Ultimate Paradise pass is non-transferable, and the pass holder must travel on every booking with their chosen guest;It does not include taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, fuel surcharges, or onboard expenses, so travelers will need to be prepared to pay for those out of pocket.Fully review the terms and conditions before making the purchase.

There is limited time to take advantage of this cruise pass purchase. If you’re ready to sail to the Bahamas Jimmy Buffet-style, the seas await you.

More About Margaritaville At Sea

Margaritaville’s cruise brand first hit the waters in May 2022. Margaritaville’s venture into the cruise industry might be new but the ship is not. The 30-year-old vessel has been Costa Cruise Line’s Costa Classica and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica. The ship has been rethemed with distinctive Margaritaville items like statues of flip-flops and giant blenders. The names of the onboard bars and restaurants have Jimmy Buffet song references.

The Margaritaville At Sea Paradise is 724 feet long and has 10 decks. It has a variety of interior and oceanview staterooms and two suite levels. Staterooms and suites accommodate between two and four passengers.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

 

