Marching to a Different Tubist

Like any self-respecting Yiayia, I’ve built countless Lego structures with my grandsons. We’d go to Toys”R”Us, and the boys would choose a vehicle or a building that we would construct on the dining room table. Dale had this uncanny ability to just look at the picture on the box and – voila – it would be completed in no time at all. Robert, on the other hand, would excitedly pour out the blocks, sort them by color and size, and then disappear. Every so often, he would return, assess my progress, and ask, “are we done yet, Yiayia?” And I would respond, “what is this ‘we’, little man? I’m working alone here!”

And then one year, between his birthday in August and Christmas, something changed. He chose his Lego model, always some kind of truck, brought it home, dumped it on the table and completed it with very little help from his apprentice. And he hasn’t stopped ever since.

Every project Robert undertakes has the same focus and thoughtfulness as the attention he devoted to the construction of his Lego fleet of trucks, playing farm simulator, and, of course, car mechanic simulator.

During a visit to Houston when he was around eight, he accompanied me to my office so I could complete a report. He was unimpressed with being on a college campus, didn’t bat and eyelash as he hung out with other faculty, and was indifferent to our cafeteria fare. What caught his attention was the tattered American flag that blew in the anemic summer breeze outside the chapel. He actually seemed hurt that it was so shabby.

I couldn’t blame him. That violation of flag etiquette was unpatriotic, to say the least.

Not one to allow such egregious behavior to go unremarked (God help me if I change lanes in an intersection!), Robert undertook a Flag Project when he returned home. My daughter’s school funded student community projects, and Robert used his grant to purchase flags. As he rode around Tucson in the back seat of his parents’ vehicles, he identified homes and businesses that were flying damaged flags and knocked on their doors or left business cards offering replacements. He was rarely turned away.

Both of my grandsons have taken piano lessons since they were little, but Robert continued his musical journey in middle school when he took up the tuba. His eighth grade band teacher invited him to join a unique group (like playing the tuba isn’t unique enough!), and he played his first Tucson Tuba Christmas concert. At 14, he was their youngest tubist, the oldest being 84. His band mates were surprised by his presence and impressed with his tenacity. Other than the usual COVID disruption, he continues to play with these boomer boomers!

Robert just graduated from high school with a 3.8 GPA. He won various honors, including perfect attendance from K-12 (now that’s tenacity!), Principal’s Student of the Year, Honor Roll, and Band MVP. Though he probably would’ve earned numerous scholarships to his choice of schools, he has determined that college is not for him. That is a mature decision, considering the number of students I teach who should’ve followed his lead. He is also fortunate to be part of the generation that has more freedom of choice than we ever did. If we didn’t go to college, we were losers, colossal disappointments and embarrassments to our immigrant parents who had sacrificed so much to give us the opportunities we had better take advantage of. Not so for Gen Z.

Not so for Robert. Though his room is a mess, he is not a frivolous young man. He did his research and is currently enrolled in the Tucson Fire Cadet Program, a stepping stone to applying to the Tucson Fire Department. Forty-one young people, including eight women, constitute this four-week program. They learn about fire behavior – the science behind a fire environment, how things catch fire, what fuels a fire. They are outdoors from 7:00 AM-2:00 PM in Tucson, which is the vestibule to hell, dry heat notwithstanding. Dressed in full firefighter turnouts, their physical training includes hose management and mud bog challenges. At 2 ½” in diameter, a hose full of water weighs 81lbs. Slogging through knee-deep muck, they have to get the water through the hole of a tire 50’ away. Robert made the shot. That’s quite a feat, considering all the manmade obstacles. That’s my grandson!

Now imagine a real fire in real time.

I asked Robert why he wanted to be a firefighter. Unsurprisingly, he said he wants to help people. Obviously, it’s also about the truck.

I’m very proud of Robert. How he is focused and determined. How he is kind and compassionate. How he is a good person.

‘Eis Anotera’, Robert.