x

March 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Events

March 25th Celebrated in Dover, New Hampshire

March 31, 2023
By The National Herald
ΝΤΟΒΕΡ-25Η-ΜΑΡΤΙΟΥ-1
From the ceremony for Greek Independence Day outside Dover City Hall. (Photos PERIKLIS KAROUTAS)

DOVER, NH – Τhe Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Dover, New Hampshire sponsored the Greek Flag raising ceremony at City Hall in Dover celebrating Greek Independence Day March 25. The faithful were joined by Dover City Mayor Bob Carrier, State Senator David Watters, and Commissioner George Maglaras.

Mike Frudakis, President of the Parish Council of  Annunciation of Dover, said: “We honor the heroes of Greek Independence who, some 202 years ago, defied an empire and won their freedom. Their struggle reverberated around the world at the time and still echoes in the hearts of all Greeks today – wherever they may live. Let us take pride in their achievement and, even more importantly, let us prove worthy of their legacy.”

George Maglaras, Commissioner, Strafford County, stated that “as the Greek community celebrates its 202nd year of independence from foreign rule, we should take pause to bless our own freedoms at home and stand proud for America, the last great hope for the Earth.”

State Senator David Watters said: “Greek Independence Day celebrates the extraordinary commitment of the Greek people to democracy and reminds all Americans of our common faith in the power of the people. It’s great to celebrate with Dover’s Greek American community.”

The raising of the Greek flag at Dover City Hall. (Photos PERIKLIS KAROUTAS)

RELATED

General News
THI Partners with DESMOS for Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief 

NEW YORK – After the devastating February 6 earthquake, the Board of The Hellenic Initiative (THI) has responded to the massive humanitarian crisis in Turkey and Syria with a $55,000 grant to the Greek non-profit foundation Desmos which will provide emergency housing for victims of the disaster.

Nextgen
Immigrant Stories Today: From Mytilini to the USA, Due to the Crisis
Church
Met. Methodios Makes Archpastoral Visit to St. Vasilios in Peabody

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.