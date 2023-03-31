March 25th Celebrated in Dover, New Hampshire

Events

DOVER, NH – Τhe Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Dover, New Hampshire sponsored the Greek Flag raising ceremony at City Hall in Dover celebrating Greek Independence Day March 25. The faithful were joined by Dover City Mayor Bob Carrier, State Senator David Watters, and Commissioner George Maglaras.

Mike Frudakis, President of the Parish Council of Annunciation of Dover, said: “We honor the heroes of Greek Independence who, some 202 years ago, defied an empire and won their freedom. Their struggle reverberated around the world at the time and still echoes in the hearts of all Greeks today – wherever they may live. Let us take pride in their achievement and, even more importantly, let us prove worthy of their legacy.”

George Maglaras, Commissioner, Strafford County, stated that “as the Greek community celebrates its 202nd year of independence from foreign rule, we should take pause to bless our own freedoms at home and stand proud for America, the last great hope for the Earth.”

State Senator David Watters said: “Greek Independence Day celebrates the extraordinary commitment of the Greek people to democracy and reminds all Americans of our common faith in the power of the people. It’s great to celebrate with Dover’s Greek American community.”