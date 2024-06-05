Mar-Bella Collection’s Greek Chefs Abroad Vol. IV: The Culture of Sharing

Food

CORFU – The Mar-Bella Collection’s annual celebration of Greek cuisine is back for its fourth season in 2024. This summer’s program will unite renowned Greek chefs from four countries and three continents with Mar-Bella Collection’s chef teams in Corfu and Parga to create a culinary journey inspired by Greece’s culture of sharing.

In Greece, meals are best enjoyed among friends and family and this year’s theme celebrates Greek culture, culinary innovation, and creativity.

Greek Chefs Abroad features notable Greek chefs who are excelling around the world, creating inspired dishes while drawing inspiration from their Greek heritage. Paired with the finest wines from Greece, this is a culinary experience you won’t be able to resist.

On June 22, Georges Athanassopoulos, co-founder and head chef of Màloma in Brussels, Belgium, will be creating a flavorful culinary experience at Apaggio Restaurant located at the Mar-Bella Collection’s Nido luxury hotel in Corfu. Passionate about a sustainable approach to cooking, Athanassopoulos seeks out and promotes local producers who demonstrate a real respect for sustainability and the environment. His creativity is inspired by the seasonal produce on offer, resulting in delicious menus that are truly local. Aiming to offer the most sustainable cuisine possible, Athanassopoulos will be the first chef in the series to collaborate with Nido head chef Marina Katsoula and her team, embracing ‘the culture of sharing.’ More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/27Zu3.

On July 13, Konstantin Filippou will be at Apaggio, Nido in Corfu. Two Michelin-starred Filippou is a Greek-Austrian restauranteur and head chef of Vienna-based Restaurant Konstantin Filippou. Reflecting his love of the quality and variety of produce found in the sea and water, his menus consist solely of fish and seafood including amur carp, salmon trout, crayfish, whitefish, catfish, langoustines, sardines, mussels, and red prawn. The highly decorated chef boasts achievements including ‘Trophée Gourmet’ A La Carte: Austria’s Most Creative Chef 2011, Gault Millau: Chef of the Year 2016, Gault Millau 2024: 5 bonnets (19 points), Guide Michelin 2023: Two stars, and A la carte 2023: 99 points. More information is available online: https://konstantinfilippou.com.

On August 3, Dimitrios Moudios will be at Pearl restaurant located at Mar-Bella’s Elix Hotel. Moudios opened his restaurant Ore earlier this year in Bangkok. Deriving from the Greek name for ‘something beautiful’, the restaurant draws on the simplicity and elegance of a Japanese lifestyle and focuses on ‘water’, bringing fresh spring water sourced from Sai Yok to ensure a pure base for cooking and serving guests. Part of the culinary scene since he was 14, Moudios, prior to Bangkok, was at Ernst in Berlin, as well as hot footing around the world, from a Boragó pop-up with Rodolfo Guzmán in Madrid to Santiago in Chile. More information is available online: https://www.orerestaurant.com/.

On September 6, Nicholas Poulmentis will be at Pearl restaurant at the Elix Hotel. Poulmentis, executive chef of Noema on Long Island, NY, has left a lasting mark on the culinary world. His innovative interpretations of Greek cuisine have garnered international acclaim and a celebrated spot on the Food Network’s Chopped Champion. Born in New York to Greek parents, he moved to Greece at a very young age and spent his formative years on the Greek island of Kythira. Nicholas has showcased his culinary finesse at the White House, fusing flavours of two worlds to preserve culture and tradition through the art of cooking. He will collaborate with Elix head chef Dimitri Kakalikidis to create a truly unique, mouth-watering symphony that transcends borders. More information is available online: https://www.noemany.com/chef-nicholas.

The innovative culinary festival that started in 2021 is now rapidly becoming a gastronomic tradition. Mar-Bella Collection guests love and appreciate Greek food and so their aim with Greek Chefs Abroad has always been to celebrate the best that Greek cuisine has to offer.

More information about Greek Chefs Abroad and the Mar-Bella Collection is available online: https://shorturl.at/VCxBH.