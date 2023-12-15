Many, Many Articles about Kissinger

Editorial

FILE - Secretary of State Henry Kissinger briefs reporters, Oct. 12, 1973, at the State Department in Washington. Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. He was 100. (AP Photo, File)

There have been many articles written in the American press about Henry Kissinger, who passed away a couple of weeks ago – major news articles on the front pages and op-eds by commentators and friends. There are so many that it’s impossible to read them all.

And rightfully so. He was the National Security Advisor and Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. He was, after all, a defining figure of the 20th century.

My interest in Kissinger isn’t limited to what he accomplished as a powerful official during a time when he nearly single-handedly handled U.S. foreign policy, especially when the Watergate scandal stripped Nixon of legitimacy and the ability to handle these matters himself as all his efforts were geared towards his own political survival.

After that, Gerald Ford became president, but he was inexperienced in foreign policy matters and relied on Kissinger for guidance.

I’ve read, as much as possible, because for us Greeks, the word ‘Kissinger’ is synonymous with ’enemy of our nation’.

I remind you that the slogan that dominated the chanting at the spectacular demonstrations of the Omogenia in Washington, DC after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, was “Killer, Kissinger.”

Kissinger is the man we accuse of having had the power to thwart the Greek junta’s coup against Archbishop Makarios, the president of the Republic of Cyprus, and the subsequent Turkish invasion of Cyprus. He could have taken his lead from President Lyndon Johnson, who blocked earlier Turkish adventures in the East Mediterranean – but he didn’t. Apparently, he considered the division of Cyprus positive for American interests.

This was the application of his realpolitik policy – for which he is often praised. He was the icon of amorality.

The overwhelming majority of the articles that have been published are negative. Some, very negative. The accusation is that his Metternich-style politics, the realpolitik he applied, led humanity to misery, countless deaths, and destruction in many parts of the world.

Examples are mentioned, such as the overthrow of President Salvador Allende in Chile. He said to his associates, according to leaked conversations that have been declassified. “I think we should understand our policy – that however unpleasant they act, this government is better for us than Allende was.”

He is accused of contributing to massacres that accompanied the secession of Bangladesh from Pakistan (269,000 dead). In East Timor, he is accused of giving a ‘green light’ to the Indonesian dictator, Suharto, who caused at least 100,000 deaths in a population of 650,000 people – and of course, there is

Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, which he devastated by extending the war.

However, in none of the articles did I see the word ‘Cyprus’. He was not accused in any of them of having anything to do with the illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus. And, as is well known, he never spoke about it. I had asked him to talk to me about it, but he refused.

Why? There are certainly publications that reveal his collusion with the Turkish invaders. A series of books have been written revealing his role, such as the one by Eugene Rossides – former publisher of Ethnikos Kyrix who was also Assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Nixon administration, by the well-known journalist Christopher Hitchens, and the book ‘The Wrong Horse: The Politics of Intervention and the Failure of American Diplomacy’ by Washington Post journalist Laurence Stern, and others.

So, why? Why isn’t the Cyprus issue included among the crimes he committed?

From the articles I read, the one that made the greatest impression on me was that of Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President

Obama. He wrote in the New York Times:

“[Henry Kissinger was not motivated] to bind the postwar American superpower within the very web of norms, laws and fidelity to certain values that was written into the American-led postwar order to prevent another world war.

“Credibility, after all, is not just about whether you punish an adversary to send a message to another; it’s also about whether you are what you say you are.

No one can expect perfection in the affairs of state any more than in relations among human beings. But the United States has paid a price for its hypocrisy, though it’s harder to measure than the outcome of a war or negotiation. Over the decades, our story about democracy has come to ring hollow to a growing number of people who can point to the places where our actions drained our words of meaning and ‘democracy’ just sounded like an extension of American interests. Similarly, our insistence on a rules-based international order has been ignored by strongmen who point to America’s sins to justify their own.

“Now history has come full circle. Around the world, we see a resurgence of autocracy and ethnonationalism, most acutely in Russia’s war against Ukraine. In Gaza the United States has supported an Israeli military operation that has killed civilians at a pace that has once again suggested to much of the world that we are selective in our embrace of international laws and norms. Meanwhile, at home, we see how democracy has become subordinate to the pursuit of power within a chunk of the Republican Party. This is where cynicism can lead. Because when there is no higher aspiration, no story to give meaning to our actions, politics and geopolitics become merely a zero-sum game. In that kind of world, might makes right.”

He concludes: “As imperfect as we are, the United States needs our story to survive. It’s what holds together a multiracial democracy at home and differentiates us from Russia and China abroad. That story insists that a child in Laos is equal in dignity and worth to our children and that the people of Chile have the same right of self-determination as we do. For the United States, that must be a part of national security. We forget that at our peril.”