July 19, 2023

Man’s Head, Legs in Bags at Crete Trash Sorting Facility Conveyor Belt

July 19, 2023
By The National Herald
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

RETHYMNO – The discovery of a man’s head in a bag as it came down a conveyor belt at a trash sorting facility on Crete has led police to open a murder investigation, the victim believed to be Asia and in his 30s.

The state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA said at first it seemed to be a woman because of long hair before later confirmed to be a male, and the victim of an apparent homicide.

The coroner who examined the gruesome discovery said the unidentified individual died around 10 days ago, media reports said and another search of the facility found another trash bag with the victim’s legs.

Investigators said that they had processed a few more bags that were giving off a very strong odor but that the bags weren’t salvageable although it wasn’t said if DNA was taken from any of the remains.

The batch of trash the head was discovered in had been brought to the plant from the area of Rethymno, which is where the investigation is now focused with authorities cross checking reports of missing persons too.

 

