Manolis Mitsias Concert on Sept. 23 to Benefit Hellenic Programs at Queens College

Culture

AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos spoke about the importance of supporting the Queens College programs in his remarks during the press conference on August 9 at Dionysos in Astoria. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – Community leaders and members of the Greek-American media gathered at Dionsyos restaurant in Astoria for a press conference on August 9 about the upcoming Manolis Mitsias concert on Saturday, September 23 at the Queens Theater in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, celebrating 50 years of the gifted singer’s contribution to Greek music.

Mitsias will be performing all his greatest hits, some of the most beloved songs written by the renowned Greek composers including Manos Hatzidakis, Mikis Theodorakis, Akis Panou, Stavros Xarhakos, Manos Loizos, Thanos Mikroutsikos, and Stamatis Kraounakis. Talented vocalist Nana Binopoulou and the Pancyprian Choir of New York will join Mitsias onstage for some of the songs on the program as well.

The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus- PSEKA and Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher gave the welcoming remarks noting that the concert is being held under the auspices of the Hellenic Republic and in cooperation with numerous Greek-American organizations, and is for the benefit of the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Program and the Hellenic American Project (HAP) at Queens College.

“We need the support of the Greek-American community as we strive to strengthen the two Queens College programs,” Christopher noted.

He praised Mitsias as an artist and for his humility as person, pointing out Queens College Professor of Sociology Nicholas Alexiou, Director of HAP, had spoken to Mitsias about the project and the singer expressed his interest in supporting HAP and the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Program at Queens College through a benefit concert.

Christopher also noted that the Pancyprian Association of America and all the Federations and organizations included on the flyer for the concert are supporting the effort which is under the auspices of the Hellenic Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy which will cover the travel expenses for Mitsias and his team. “As you know, concerts are difficult, we want to present Manolis, as we have before, with the hope that we can cover the costs and also contribute to the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Program and HAP, it is significant what we have accomplished at Queens College, Rutgers University, and all the Hellenic Studies programs at universities, but the community needs to help as much as possible,” Christopher said.

He added that AHEPA is also a supporter of the concert, noting the presence of AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos who is also a member of the board of directors of the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Program at Queens College. Christopher also mentioned that he just heard from the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York that they would also be supporting the effort.

“We are honoring Manolis Mitsias for his 50 years of contribution to Greek music,” Christopher said, noting that elected officials have been invited to attend including the President of Cyprus and the New York State, City, and Borough of Queens officials since the event is to benefit Queens College.

Professor Alexiou then spoke about how moving it was when Mitsias learned about the efforts here, about the HAP and its efforts to record and document the Greek-American experience, he spontaneously expressed his wish to help, his son also studied here, and he remembered how Pancyprian here had stood by not only his son, but so many young people, and that something he doesn’t forget, the Greek philotimo and giving back. Prof. Alexiou noted that in a meeting at the Queens Theater, Christopher explained that “Mitsias is the Frank Sinatra of Greece, and he is, because he is a part of that generation of great artists, composers and poets.”

Alexiou noted the efforts to cooperate with other universities on various projects and expanding HAP’s efforts, especially to record and document the experiences of Greek-Cypriots in America with the approaching 50th grim anniversary of the invasion of Cyprus next year.

He thanked all those present and also pointed out how gratifying it is to see so many organizations working together to support the concert benefit, adding that working together they can accomplish a great deal.

AHEPA Supreme President Tsivicos noted that he has been a supporter of the Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies Program at Queens College for 30 years and while things were going well, once again issues arose and they nearly lost their center, and it is important for all the Hellenic community to support the program which is a diamond for the community and truly at the heart of New York. He pointed out that AHEPA chapters in New York and New Jersey will be helping to ensure that the benefit concert is a success. Tsivicos hoped that the governments of Greece and Cyprus would also embrace the cause, so that the center can have an endowment fund that will be there forever. He encouraged everyone to embrace, support, and promote the effort, and shared the motto of his presidency, “all together we can do it.”

Among those present were Andreas Comodromos, Dimitris Gonias, Dimitris Paliouras, Nomiki Kastanas, Irene Stathatos, Constantinos Yiannoudes, Alexandros Ammohostianos, and George Kitsios.

Tickets for the concert are $60 for general admission. Benefactor and supporter opportunities are also available.