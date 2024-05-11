x

May 11, 2024

Manila’s Akrotiri Real Greek Restobar Brings Philippines Real Greek Food

May 11, 2024
By The National Herald
(Photo: https://akrotiri.ph/)
(Photo: https://akrotiri.ph/)

You can find Greek restaurants just about anywhere in the world, of course – we’re waiting for a South Pole opening – but you’re in luck if you’re in The Philippines because Akrotiri Real Greek Restobar has been in Manila for six years.

“If you’re a fan of Mediterranean cuisine, you probably know the uniqueness and diversity of Greek flavors. It’s certainly not just about Greek yogurt and salads, so let this restaurant in Alabang bring every bit of Greece to you and introduce its authentic cuisine,” said the review site Primer.

It opened in 2018 with a bent toward Eurasian food but the Greek items got most of the attention, so the management then switched over to what people were ordering and eating. Can’t beat Greek food.

Akrotiri serves only real and traditional Greek dishes with no twists and alterations from the original recipes. “I think it’s the word ‘real’. It’s Greek food inspired by Greece, made real as we possibly can,” Manager Dave – no last name given – said.

