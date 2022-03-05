x

March 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Society

Mandatory Use of a Mask Outdoors Ceases in Greece

March 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Citizens of Athens out for a walk without wearing masks. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis)
Citizens of Athens out for a walk without wearing masks. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis)

ATHENS – As of Saturday, the mandatory use of a mask outdoors ceases with a strong recommendation of the committee of experts of the health ministry however to keep the masks in crowded public spaces.

The health ministry also recommends unvaccinated people or people with underlying disease to keep wearing protection masks.
The lifting of the measure of the mask outdoors should not be translated as the end of the pandemic, as the virus has not gone, scientists explained.

“It should be clear that as of today, the use of the mask outdoors is not completely abolished,” the president of the Hellenic Pulmonologists Association, Stamatoula Tsikrika, said in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA). She underlined the strong recommendation of the Committee of Experts for maintaining the mask in crowded public spaces, referring especially to people at risk for serious disease and people who have not been vaccinated against SARS Cov-2.

“The epidemiological indicators in our country do not yet allow the complete abolition of the masks even outdoors, while the dynamics of the virus is under close monitoring,” Tsikrika noted.

RELATED

Society
Ministers, Agencies Discuss Ways of Hosting Ukrainian Refugees Arriving in Greece

ATHENS - A Greek government-wide meeting was held on Friday afternoon to discuss hosting the refugee flows arriving from Ukraine to Greece.

Society
Russia Blocks Access to Facebook Over War
Politics
Greek PM Mitsotakis Discusses Ukraine Situation with Lithuanian President Gitanas

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Vid)

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings