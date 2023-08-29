Mandarin Oriental Launches Luxurious Resort in Greece’s Costa Navarino

Travel

COSTA NAVARINO – Mandarin Oriental has made a grand entrance into Greece with its new beachfront resort in Costa Navarino, a sustainable gem in southwest Peloponnese. The resort, a harmonious blend of traditional Messenian charm and modern luxury, was developed in partnership with eco-conscious developer TEMES.

Architects Tombazis & Associates and K-Studio have crafted a design that emphasizes panoramic views and incorporates local materials. The resort boasts 99 sunlit suites and villas, each offering expansive terraces, with villas also featuring private pools.

Culinary enthusiasts can explore five unique dining options, including the standout Oliviera Restaurant with its panoramic bay views and reimagined Greek dishes. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, offers a serene escape, blending oriental traditions with the rich Greek flora. Guests can indulge in holistic treatments, a scenic swimming pool, and a range of water sports.

Adjacent to the resort is the newly opened Navarino Agora, a vibrant marketplace celebrating local culture with curated shops, eateries, and events.

Costa Navarino, a sustainable travel destination in Messenia, Greece, is known for its luxury accommodations, golfing experiences, and commitment to preserving its rich heritage. The new Mandarin Oriental resort, nestled amidst this beauty, promises guests an unparalleled experience of elegance and warmth.