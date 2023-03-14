x

March 14, 2023

Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino Opens This Summer

March 14, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino
Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino. (Photo: Facebook)

PILOS – Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino begins operations this summer at Costa Navarino, signalling the arrival of Mandarin Oriental Group in Greece.

The new resort, located in southwestern Greece’s Navarino Bay, will include 99 suites and villas with private pool and large verandas, drawing inspiration from the region’s architecture. Mandarin Oriental’s guests will have access to all facilities, activities and experience of the Navarino destination, including biking, trekking, climbing, tennis courses offered by Mouratoglou Tennis Center, and a new watersports hub.

Surrounded by the natural beauty of the Peloponnese, cascading down a landscaped hillside nestled on a beautiful beachfront overlooking one of the most unspoiled landscapes in the Mediterranean, Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino will bring the Group’s unparalleled legendary hospitality to Greece for the first time, an announcement said.

