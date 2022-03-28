x

March 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

International

Mancini to Stay as Italy Coach Despite World Cup Failure

March 28, 2022
By Associated Press
Italy North Macedonia WCup 2022 Soccer
Italy's manager Roberto Mancini stands on the bench during the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Italy and North Macedonia, at Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, March 24, 2022. North Macedonia won 1-0. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

FLORENCE, Italy — Roberto Mancini will stay on as Italy coach despite the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup again.

Italy, which won the European Championship only eight months ago, lost to North Macedonia 1-0 in the playoffs on Thursday and will now miss a second straight World Cup. The previous failure led to the dismissal of coach Gian Piero Ventura and the appointment of Mancini.

However, the Italian soccer federation this time has decided to stick with the coach who revitalized the national team and led it to the Euro 2020 title. The 57-year-old Mancini was given a contract extension through 2026 in May.

“We need to start again,” Mancini said Monday. “I talked to the president, we’re in agreement on everything … we’ll have time to discuss what we need to improve.

“I’m still young and I wanted to win a European Championship and a World Cup, we’ll have to wait for the second a little bit. I like this work and I know that with the players we can organize again something important. Apart from the disappointment, everything else is moving forwards.”

Mancini introduced an exciting brand of soccer after taking over from Ventura.

His team also broke several records, including setting a run of 37 unbeaten matches (before losing to Spain in the Nations League finals). And, as Italy prepares to start from scratch again, veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci believes Mancini is once again the right man for the job.

“What the coach has given us in these three years is something unique,” Bonucci said. “He has created an empathy that is rare to see at Coverciano (the Italy team’s headquarters).

“For us continuing with the coach is just the logical thing to do: his ideas, his human value are unquestionable. The result of a one-off match can change opinions, but those who live this every day only want to continue this path.”

Instead of preparing for a playoff final against Portugal on Tuesday, Italy will play Turkey after that team lost to the Portuguese on Thursday.

Nine of the Italy players called up for the World Cup playoffs returned to their clubs over the past three days after struggling with physical issues: Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Domenico Berardi, Gianluca Mancini, Luiz Felipe, Alessandro Florenzi and Matteo Politano.

That should give some of the less experienced a chance to play.

“We need to start again with a new cycle. We have important matches coming up,” Mancini said. “We will certainly introduce younger players already in June for the Nations League. I hope they will get experience in their club. That’s fundamental.”

 

RELATED

International
Swiatek Clinches No. 1 Ranking, Moves on at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Iga Swiatek started her week by deciding that she wanted to set her sights on becoming the No.

International
Disaster again as Italy Fails to Qualify for World Cup (Highlights)
International
Osaka Has Little Trouble, Tops Sharma at Miami Open (Highlights)

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Onondaga County and Syracuse, NY, Celebrate Greek Independence Day

SYRACUSE, NY – The Hellenic community of Syracuse, NY, and Onondaga County, spearheaded by AHEPA Chapter 37, gathered at City Hall on March 25 to celebrate Greek Independence Day and the centennial of AHEPA.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings