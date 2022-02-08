x

February 8, 2022

Man Wanted for Murder by Hooligans Turns Himself In

February 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Fan Violence
Police officers escort two men to the courthouse in the northe port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – A 25-year-old man wanted as a suspect for the murder by soccer hooligans of a 19-year-old youth in Thessaloniki’s Harilaou district turned himself in on Tuesday.

The suspect, accompanied by a lawyer, appeared before the 7th Thessaloniki examining magistrate voluntarily and was given a deadline to prepare his testimony. He is to remain in custody until that time.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest and the police had launched a manhunt to find him in the past few days.

He is the 10th person arrested in connection with the murderous assault on February 1, in which one young man was killed and two others were injured. Of the 11 suspects accused of involvement in the incident, only a 20-year-old of Albanian descent remained at large.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

