Man Wanted for Murder by Hooligans Turns Himself In

ATHENS – A 25-year-old man wanted as a suspect for the murder by soccer hooligans of a 19-year-old youth in Thessaloniki’s Harilaou district turned himself in on Tuesday.

The suspect, accompanied by a lawyer, appeared before the 7th Thessaloniki examining magistrate voluntarily and was given a deadline to prepare his testimony. He is to remain in custody until that time.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest and the police had launched a manhunt to find him in the past few days.

He is the 10th person arrested in connection with the murderous assault on February 1, in which one young man was killed and two others were injured. Of the 11 suspects accused of involvement in the incident, only a 20-year-old of Albanian descent remained at large.