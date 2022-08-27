x

August 27, 2022

Man Wanted for Double Murder in Greece Arrested by Authorities in Malta

August 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Malta, based on an international arrest warrant issued by Greek authorities for a double murder committed seven years ago on the island of Aegina, sources said on Saturday.

The man, who is accused of murdering a woman and her nephew, was arrested on August 19 and will soon be deported to Greece. His identity was verified through a DNA test.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

