May 14, 2024

Man Tried to Exchange Cash from 2017 Libyan Bank Robbery in Greece

May 14, 2024
By The National Herald
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

Some 40,000 euros ($43,182) in worn out bills from a 2017 Libyan bank robbery in Benghazi were seized in the central city of Larissa when a man came in to a Bank of Greece branch and tried to exchange them.

It wasn’t said if he was detained or charged but authorities became immediately suspicious because of the condition of the bank notes and earlier alerts and cases in the European Union when others also tried to exchange the cash for new bills.

They came from a 159 million euro ($171.65 million) robbery at the Central Bank of Libya that was seized by a Libyan National Army brigade with reports the bandits emptied the safes during a civil war.

About 68 million euros ($73.41 million) was ruined by a sewer overflow and had mold and rips on them but even those notes began showing up in other countries, including Greece, in attempts to exchange them.

Estonian officials said many notes came through Turkish criminal organizations and there were reports that the Russian Mafia was also involved in trying to pass off the notes and cash in. The Central Bank of Estonia handled more than 50 related cases involving 1,705 banknotes stolen from Libya in recent years.

