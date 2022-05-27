x

May 27, 2022

Man of God Opens in Australia & New Zealand on June 2, Canada June 3

May 27, 2022
By The National Herald
MOG SQUARE CANADA FINAL
Man of God opens in Canada in theaters beginning on June 3 for one week only. Photo: Courtesy of Alexandros Potter, Simeon Entertainment

NEW YORK – Man of God, the inspirational and award-winning story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek orthodox saints — continues to captivate audiences around the world. Following sold-out screenings across the United Stated in March of this year, the film is set to be released in Australia and New Zealand on June 2 and exclusively in 20-plus Cineplex theaters throughout Canada for one week only, beginning June 3.

The film, written, directed and produced by Yelena Popovich, depicts the life of St. Nektarios of Aegina, a priest of the common people, whose popularity provoked the jealousy of the clergy in Alexandria and led to his expulsion from Egypt. Nektarios was recognized as a saint in the Eastern Orthodox Church in 1961 and his feast day is November 9.

The film was shot in Greece, specifically in Athens, Lavrio, and Aegina where St. Nektarios established a monastery. Some scenes at the monastery were filmed inside the actual cell where the saint lived. Award-winning Greek actor Aris Servetalis, in a moving performance as St. Nektarios, leads an international cast including Mickey Rourke and Alexander Petrov. The music was composed by two-time French Cesar winner Zbigniew Preisner with special performance by Golden Globe winner Lisa Gerrard.

Man of God dominated the Greece/Cyprus box office for four straight weeks when it was released in August 2021.

To find a theater near you in Australia and New Zealand, click here: https://bit.ly/3MTnYJE.

The trailer for the film is available on YouTube:

In Canada, the film will be screened in the English original version and will also be available in French in Quebec.

Tickets and showtimes are available now, and additional showtimes will be added on May 31. Tickets, showtimes, and locations for the English version, are available online:

https://www.cineplex.com/movie/man-of-god.

For tickets, showtimes, and locations to the French version, visit: https://cineplex.com/Movie/man-of-god-version-francaise.

Information about group sales is also available online: https://bit.ly/38nmOqF.

The movie will be shown in the following cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Langley, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Halifax, Oakville, Ottawa, Ajar, Barrie, Scarborough, Niagara Falls, Peterborough, Guelph, Sudbury and Thunder Bay.

The trailer for the Canadian release is available on Vimeo: https://bit.ly/3PKveZX.

The film was produced by Simeon Entertainment and View Master Films in association with the Holy Great Monastery of Vatopedi, St. Maxim The Greek Institute, The Holy Metropolis of Mesogaia and Lavreotiki and Eurogroup, and with the support of Ingenuity-FO, Deep Dream, NP Insurance, Minetta Insurance and EKOME (The National Center of Audiovisual Media and Communication). In Canada, promotional partners include Antenna 1 Satellite, Orthodox Christian Network and Ancient Faith Ministries. Pinnacle Peak Pictures (fka Pure Flix) is overseeing international sales for the film.

#manofgodthemovie

