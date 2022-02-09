x

February 9, 2022

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

February 9, 2022
By The National Herald
Man of God coming to 800 theatres across the U.S. on March 21. Photo: Courtesy of Fathom Events

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Tickets are now available for purchase.

More information is available online: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Man-of-God.

For group ticketing for 25 people or more: https://bit.ly/3Jdm6Jn.

Exiled unjustly, convicted without a trial and slandered without cause, St. Nektarios of Aegina’s life was one of persecution and prosecution. A priest of the common people, St. Nektarios’ popularity provoked the jealousy of the clergy in Alexandria and, as a result, he was defrocked and expelled from Egypt. In contrast to his religious “superiors”, Nektarios cared for the poor, taught peasant girls to read and write, and performed miracles. Even his last moment on earth was used to help another: upon his death, Nektarios’ garment was removed, and as it fell upon a paralyzed man in the hospital bed next to him, the lame man miraculously arose to walk. Nektarios was recognized as a saint in the Eastern Orthodox Church in 1961, and his feast day is celebrated November 9. The music for the film was composed by two-time French Cesar winner Zbigniew Preisner with special performance by Golden Globe winner Lisa Gerrard.

Facebook:@manofgodthemovie   Instagram:@manofgodthemovie

#manofgodthemovie

