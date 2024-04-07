x

April 7, 2024

Man Held for Killing Ex-Girlfriend Outside Police Stations Tries to Kill Himself

April 7, 2024
By The National Herald
Τhe 39-year-old man who faces charges of murdering Kyriaki Griva, 28, was rushed to Attikon Hospital after being found unconscious in his cell (COSTA JUMAS/EUROKINISSI-FILE)

ATHENS – A 39-year-old man charged with stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend outside a police station – which he reportedly said he doesn’t remember doing – was hospitalized after trying to commit suicide.

He faces charges of murdering Kyriaki Griva, 28, and was rushed to Attikon Hospital after being found unconscious in his cell although it wasn’t said how he tried to kill himself and no other details given.

His photo was shown but he wasn’t named under Greek privacy laws that prohibit release of such information although it’s flouted in the case of celebrities or political rivals trying to damage each other with criminal allegations or spectacular cases.

He is charged with stabbing her repeatedly while she was on the phone calling a police emergency number to ask for a police car escort home but was told, “Lady, police cars aren’t taxis,” the operator hearing her scream, “He’s here!”

She had a male escort  and went outside to call the line after going into the station and being told she couldn’t be helped there, no report after that how the suspect was apprehended outside, the case leading five police officials to be suspended.

