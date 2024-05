Society

50-year-old man accused of the murder of his estranged 40-year-old wife in Menidi heads to the prosecutor, Friday, May 17, 2024. (KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A 50-year-old man charged with murdering his estranged wife, 40, by repeatedly stabbing her in the abdomen was on Monday remanded in custody after testifying before an examining magistrate.

According to sources, the suspect confessed to the stabbing during his testimony, as he had confessed to police officers following his arrest, expressing remorse for his actions.

He has been charged with murder committed in a calm frame of mind, illegally bearing weapons and illegal weapons use. The victim, who was ambushed on her way to work and found stabbed in the road in the west Athens district of Menidi, had three times reported the suspect to the authorities, accusing him of domestic violence.