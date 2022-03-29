Man Arrested in Greece for Drug Dealing

Society

ATHENS – A 28-year-old foreign national has been arrested in downtown Athens on charges of drug dealing.

Police arrested the 28-year-old from Albania on Monday, after receiving a tip-off that a criminal ring was dealing large quantities of heroin in the city centre, which led them to locate the suspect and confirm his illegal activities.

In a raid on an apartment occupied by the suspect in Athens, police found 63 packets of heroin weighing 30 kg and 463 grams in total.

The suspect was led before an Athens prosecutor.