x

December 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

WORLD

Man Arrested after Egg Allegedly Thrown at King Charles III

December 6, 2022
By Associated Press
Britain Royals
Britain's King Charles III, right, greets members of the public as he arrives for a visit to Luton Town Hall, where he is meeting community leaders and voluntary organisations, in Luton, England, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

Britain’s King Charles III, right, makes the traditional namaste gesture as a traditional shawl for meditation is placed around his shoulders in the Prayer Hall during his visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Luton, England, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, during a visit to York, northern England. The man was later released on bail.

Britain’s King Charles III smiles as he speaks with local school children waving flags during a visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Luton, England, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Jonathan Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain’s King Charles III, right, speaks with Professor Gurch Randhawa, a member of the Sikh Congregation, as they sit on the floor in the Prayer Hall during the king’s visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Luton, England, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

RELATED

WORLD
Turkey Says Finland Must End Arms Embargo to Join NATO

ANKARA — Finland must publicly declare that it's lifting an arms embargo on Turkey to win Ankara's approval for its membership to NATO, the Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday.

WORLD
Across Vast Muslim World, LGBTQ People Remain Marginalized
WORLD
Hungary Vetoes EU Ukraine Aid, Deepening Rift with Brussels

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Warnock or Walker? Georgia Runoff to Settle Last Senate Seat

ATLANTA — Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen.

LONDON — A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

RALEIGH, N.C.

SERRES - Two men were arrested in the northern Greek city of Serres on Tuesday in relation to an explosion at the city's 9th primary school that killed an 11-year-old student and injured two boys aged 6 and 10.

ATHENS - PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis took his case of being tracked by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), it was announced on Tuesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.