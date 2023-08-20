x

August 20, 2023

Mamma Mia! Will Be Screened in Astoria on August 27

August 20, 2023
By The National Herald
MAMMA MIA
File Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society will present a free screening of the movie ‘Mamma Mia! – Here We Go Again!’ in cooperation with NYC Parks Arts, Culture & Fun and Movies Under the Stars on Sunday, August 27 in Athens Square Park in Astoria at 7:45 PM.

The news release trumpets: “Movie Under the Stars! You’ll be dancing in the aisles! (Isles?)” and spotlights the “great ABBA soundtrack!”

The cast includes: Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Cher, Christine Baranski, Lily James, Andy Garcia, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth.

The character Sophie, who got married in the first Mamma Mia movie, is now pregnant, and dreams of renovating a taverna while reuniting with her grandmother (played by Cher) and her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema deserves to be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival. HFS also hosts a YouTube channel offering free Greek films and interviews with filmmakers.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Antenna Satellite TV, and NYC & Company. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

