Maloney’s Statement on Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC – On June 24, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn the right to abortion guaranteed in Roe v. Wade:

“I want to be very clear—Republicans’ overturning of Roe is not about protecting public health or safety, it is about taking away our right to bodily autonomy. This disgraceful decision will eliminate access to abortion care for millions of people in the United States and will disproportionately harm communities that are already marginalized and more likely to experience health disparities, including people of color and people with less income.

“Today’s decision undermines decades of precedent protecting fundamental freedoms for all people living in the United States and is a direct threat to other essential rights based on a person’s right to privacy, including the right to contraception and the right to same sex marriage. It will be recorded as one of the most misguided, ideologically-driven, and deeply flawed decisions in our country’s history.

“I launched my first campaign for Congress the day Planned Parenthood v. Casey was decided and have dedicated my career to championing women’s rights and protecting and expanding access to abortion and the full range of reproductive health care. I vow to keep fighting for these fundamental rights, and will use my gavel as Chairwoman of the Oversight Committee to take on this decision and its implications for our country.”

Background on Oversight Committee Work:

On November 14, 2019, Chairwoman Maloney held her first hearing as Chairwoman of the Oversight Committee to examine draconian abortion restrictions in Missouri and how states were being emboldened by the Trump Administration’s sustained and systemic attacks on reproductive health care.

On February 9, 2021, Chairwoman Maloney and Rep. Pressley led all Democratic Committee Congresswomen in sending a letter asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to lift the medically unnecessary in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone.

On August 17, 2021, Chairwoman Maloney, Rep. Pressley, and Pro-Choice Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Diana DeGette and Rep. Barbara Lee led more than 70 of their House Democratic colleagues in introducing a resolution in support of equitable, science-based policies governing access to medication abortion care.

On September 30, 2021, Chairwoman Maloney held a hearing in which Rep. Bush, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and Pro-Choice Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Barbara Lee testified on the state of abortion in America, bravely sharing their personal stories before the Oversight Committee.

On December 16, 2021, FDA announced its decision to eliminate the medically unnecessary in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone.

On March 16, 2022, Chairwoman Maloney, and Reps. Pressley and Bush led all Democratic Committee Congresswomen in sending a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) commending Secretary Becerra for establishing the Reproductive Health Care Access Task Force and urging the Task Force to take immediate action to protect and expand access to medication abortion care.