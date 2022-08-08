x

August 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Maloney’s Statement on Senate Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

August 8, 2022
By The National Herald
Caroline Maloney
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Caroline Maloney, D-N.Y., leads a hearing on the impact of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision on abortion rights and access, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, DC – On August 7, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued the following statement after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes key Committee priorities:

“The Inflation Reduction Act is a transformative opportunity to achieve historic progress on issues championed by Democrats, including reducing health care and energy costs and fighting the climate crisis. I am particularly proud that the package includes Committee priorities for whichI have long fought, including $3 billion to electrify the Postal Service delivery fleet and measures to ensure equitable outcomes for communities that are disproportionately impacted by pollution and climate change. I look forward to the House swiftly passing this bill and getting it to the President’s desk.”

The following key Oversight and Reform Committee provisions are included in the Inflation Reduction Act:

Postal Service Fleet Electrification: $3 billion to purchase electric vehicles and build the necessary charging infrastructure. This funding will support the Postal Service’s effort to transition to electric vehicles, which Chairwoman Maloney has long championed.

GSA Emerging Technologies: $975 million for the General Services Administration to support the deployment of emerging and sustainable technologies to help reduce emissions and cut costs for taxpayers.

Environmental Justice: $25 million for the Government Accountability Office to track the labor, equity, and environmental standards and performance of the Inflation Reduction Act, and $25 million for the Office of Management and Budget to support implementation and track the equitable distribution of the economic, social, and environmental impacts of the funds.

Oversight of Federal Programs: In addition to oversight by the Government Accountability Office, $15 million in funding for the Postal Service Inspector General to oversee fleet electrification.

RELATED

Politics
Rep. Maloney Introduces Package of Bills to Combat Workplace Harassment

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Carolyn B.

Politics
Bob Costas Slams Trump for Hosting Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Event
Politics
Democratic NYC Councilman Holden Endorses Stefano Forte for State Senate D-11

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fragile Cease-Fire Between Israel, Gaza Militants Holding

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held into Monday morning — a sign the latest round of violence may have abated.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings