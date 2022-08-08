Maloney’s Statement on Senate Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

Politics

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Caroline Maloney, D-N.Y., leads a hearing on the impact of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision on abortion rights and access, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, DC – On August 7, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued the following statement after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes key Committee priorities:

“The Inflation Reduction Act is a transformative opportunity to achieve historic progress on issues championed by Democrats, including reducing health care and energy costs and fighting the climate crisis. I am particularly proud that the package includes Committee priorities for whichI have long fought, including $3 billion to electrify the Postal Service delivery fleet and measures to ensure equitable outcomes for communities that are disproportionately impacted by pollution and climate change. I look forward to the House swiftly passing this bill and getting it to the President’s desk.”

The following key Oversight and Reform Committee provisions are included in the Inflation Reduction Act:

Postal Service Fleet Electrification: $3 billion to purchase electric vehicles and build the necessary charging infrastructure. This funding will support the Postal Service’s effort to transition to electric vehicles, which Chairwoman Maloney has long championed.

GSA Emerging Technologies: $975 million for the General Services Administration to support the deployment of emerging and sustainable technologies to help reduce emissions and cut costs for taxpayers.

Environmental Justice: $25 million for the Government Accountability Office to track the labor, equity, and environmental standards and performance of the Inflation Reduction Act, and $25 million for the Office of Management and Budget to support implementation and track the equitable distribution of the economic, social, and environmental impacts of the funds.

Oversight of Federal Programs: In addition to oversight by the Government Accountability Office, $15 million in funding for the Postal Service Inspector General to oversee fleet electrification.