Maloney Statement on NY State Concealed Carry SCOTUS Decision

WASHINGTON, DC – In light of the Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) released the following statement on June 23:

“This decision adds fuel to the fire of the gun violence epidemic, which has already devastated countless lives and communities across the country. Not only is the majority ruling out of touch with the American people, it is also out of touch with any reasonable interpretation of the Constitution. New York City, State, and the entire country will be less safe as a result of untrained individuals bringing concealed weapons into public spaces, putting everyday people in the line of fire. There is no saving grace for a Court that puts ideology over the lives of Americans — it must be reformed.”