Maloney on Raskin’s Election as Ranking Member of Committee on Oversight & Reform

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, on December 22 released the following statement after Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) was elected Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform for the 118th Congress:

“I join my Democratic colleagues in congratulating Rep. Jamie Raskin who has been elected to serve as the Ranking Member for the Committee on Oversight and Reform next Congress. As a proven leader of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, I am confident that Rep. Raskin is the leader the American people need to defend our democracy and champion an effective government at this critical moment in our nation’s history.

“I look forward to Ranking Member Raskin furthering the Committee’s mission of rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse, and ensuring a government that is accountable to all Americans.”

Rep. Maloney also released the following statement on December 23 regarding the Committee’s activity for the 117th Congress:

“As the first woman to chair the Committee on Oversight and Reform, I am extremely proud of what the Committee has accomplished in the 117th Congress to improve the lives of everyday Americans. Throughout my time as Chair, I’ve held landmark hearings to give a voice to real people who have experienced gun violence, been denied health care, and sought protections to speak out about abuse in the workplace. Their testimony helped to change the hearts and minds of people across the country and led to real, meaningful legislative change.

“In addition, I’ve spearheaded investigations that have shined a light on corruption in the private sector – from how pharmaceutical companies are raising the costs of prescription drugs to how consulting firms’ conflicts of interest are compromising their federal government contracts. Under my leadership, the Committee has continued to serve as a check on the Executive Branch and our work has exposed how former President Trump used the Presidency for his personal gain. I am hopeful that the findings from these investigations will inspire future legislation to set guardrails on those in power, prioritize public health, and protect our democracy.

“As I’ve said since I began my tenure as Chair, Congress is a legislative body and passing laws are how we can ensure the most lasting impact. I am proud that legislation I introduced – including a bipartisan bill to save the Postal Service – was able to do just that.

“I hope these accomplishments will show how much the Committee can achieve with hard work, a dedicated staff, and a commitment to improving the lives of all Americans in the 118th Congress and beyond.”

The Oversight Committee’s recap of accomplishments during the 117th Congress is available online: https://bit.ly/3vejFBp.

Video is also available online on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3PMYRKJ.