x

May 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Politics

Maloney Intros Michelle Go Act to Improve Coverage for Mental Health Services

May 24, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, Rep. Carolyn Maloney with Rep. Jerrold Nadler, at left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, Rep. Carolyn Maloney with Rep. Jerrold Nadler, at left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

NEW YORK – On May 21, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12) introduced the Michelle Alyssa Go Act outside of the subway station where the namesake for this bill was tragically killed in January by a 61-year-old man who showed signs of schizophrenia, but lacked access to adequate, consistent care. While most people with severe mental illnesses are not violent, this horrific incident raised questions about how to address our country’s mental health system and led the Congresswoman to introduce this legislation to improve Medicaid coverage of mental health services.

Under current federal law, Medicaid is prohibited from covering stays for patients between the ages of 21 and 64 who are receiving mental health or substance abuse treatment in a facility with more than 16 beds. This prohibition, also known as the Institution for Mental Disease (IMD) exclusion, has been in effect since Medicaid was created in 1965 and has resulted in people like the individual who killed Ms. Go not being able to access care, as they do not have the money to cover these services out of their own pockets.

The Michelle Alyssa Go Act will repeal the IMD exclusion and allow facilities with more than 16 beds to be reimbursed by Medicaid. This legislation also requires facilities to meet nationally recognized, evidence-based standards for mental health or substance use disorder programs. The legislation is supported by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Partnership for New York City, and the Treatment Advocacy Center.

“Four months ago, a young Asian-American woman named Michelle Go was tragically killed when a man pushed her in front of a moving subway train. A daughter, a sister, a friend, and a member of the New York Junior League, Go worked at Deloitte and spent her free time helping women and children in at-risk communities as well as the homeless. And what’s so devastating is that her death could have possibly been prevented, if only we had adequate mental health resources in New York City. Go was killed by a 61-year-old man who showed signs of schizophrenia, but lacked access to adequate, consistent care. That is why I am introducing the Michelle Go Act. Under current federal law, Medicaid is prohibiting from paying for care in facilities that have more than sixteen beds. This prohibition, also known as the institution for mental disease or IMD exclusion, has resulted in people like the individual who killed Ms. Go not being able to access care, as they do not have the money to cover these services out of their own pockets. The Michelle Alyssa Go Act will repeal the IMD exclusion and allow facilities with more than 16 beds to be reimbursed by Medicaid,” said Rep. Maloney.

“The government does not adequately take care of New Yorkers’ mental health, made even more evident after a two-year long pandemic. Michelle Go was my constituent, and we lost her due to this mental health crisis. Right now, Medicaid is forbidden from covering stays for most patients receiving mental health or substance abuse treatment in a facility with over 16 beds. Congresswoman Maloney is rightfully trying to fix this injustice, and I applaud her for making New Yorkers’ mental health a priority. Approaching this issue from all levels of government, Albany is also pushing legislation to require the State to do what it can to give people who need mental health treatment the care they deserve — regardless of ability to pay,” said State Senator Brad Hoylman.

“The death of Michelle Alyssa Go was an immense tragedy for New York City. In the wake of this horrific incident, I’m very glad that Congresswoman Maloney is taking action in her honor to increase access to mental health services. As our city continues to mourn, it’s imperative that we’re addressing disparities in our healthcare system and ensuring every person has sufficient mental health care access,” said Councilmember Keith Powers.

RELATED

Politics
Gianaris’ Bill to Provide Proper Burial for Unclaimed Veterans’ Remains Passes Senate

ALBANY, NY – Ahead of Memorial Day, Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on May 20 that the State Senate passed his legislation (S.

Politics
Maloney Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act
Politics
Senate Passes Gianaris Legislation Banning Secrecy Agreements in Econ. Dev. Deals  

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Pentagon Says More High-Tech Weapons Going to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings