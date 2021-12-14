Malliotakis, Tannousis Endorsed by Conservative Party of Richmond County

FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)
NEW YORK – At a recent meeting of its Executive Committee, the Conservative Party of Richmond County has unanimously endorsed the re-election campaigns of both Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis and State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, each of whom represents districts that include portions of both Staten Island and Brooklyn.
“The Conservative Party was proud to have provided Congresswoman Malliotakis with the margin of victory in her very first campaign for State Assembly in 2010 and we have continued to support each of her campaigns since,” said Chairman David Mario Curcio. “The communist and socialist elements of the democrat party that presently control Congress are inflicting great harm to our republic. No one understands that threat better than Congresswoman Malliotakis. The path towards restoring the greatness of America begins with the defeat of the democrats in the Congressional midterm elections. The re-election of Congresswoman Malliotakis is an integral part of that effort.”
“I thank the Conservative Party for its continued support as I stand up against the failed Biden-Pelosi policies that have given us hyper-inflation, made us less safe and given government bureaucrats more control of our lives,” said Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. “Whether it’s supporting law enforcement, pushing for secure borders, or getting our economy back on track, I have pushed to restore common sense and sanity in Washington. We have helped thousands of constituents resolve issues and delivered millions of tax dollars back to our district for healthcare, education, and infrastructure. I look forward to continuing to work for the people of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.”
The party’s executive committee has also once again endorsed Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, who received an impressive 88% rating this year from the State Conservative Party for voting consistent with the party’s platform, the highest rating among all state legislators representing districts in the City of New York.
“Assemblyman Michael Tannousis has distinguished himself during his first year in elected office with such an impressive rating by the State Conservative Party,” added Chairman Curcio, who participated in the selection of the bills that form the basis for the ratings as a member of the State Executive Committee. “We have every confidence that Assemblyman Tannousis will continue to be an effective advocate for conservative principles and good government in Albany.”
“I am honored to once again receive the endorsement of the Staten Island Conservative Party in my re-election to the Assembly,” said Assemblyman Michael Tannousis. “I will continue to fight for conservative values and common sense policies in Albany at a time when a radical progressive agenda continues to plague our state. As this past year has demonstrated, corruption brewed at the highest level of our state government and I will continue to fight for accountability just as I did this past year.”
Pursuant to party by-laws, nominations for candidates representing districts that include multiple counties are made based upon the joint recommendations of the Executive Committees for the affected counties. Congresswoman Malliotakis and Assemblyman Tannousis each represent districts that include portions of both Richmond County (Staten Island) and Kings County (Brooklyn). Nominations of candidates whose districts are exclusively contained within Richmond County will be made by the County Committee at its 2022 Nominating Convention.
