Malliotakis Statement on Biden, Turkey F-16 Agreement

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – On July 11, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, a proud Greek-American and member of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, released the following statement regarding news that President Biden will move forward with a sale of U.S. F-16 fighter jets to Turkey:

“Greece is one of our nation’s oldest friends and has been a reliable ally in many ways, including doing much more than many other countries in NATO to support international efforts in Ukraine. President Biden’s decision to throw Greece under the bus to allow a country that has not wanted to join NATO until recently only satisfies Erdogan who is the only NATO leader that has not sanctioned Russia. Additionally, Turkey has undermined our counter-ISIS operations in Syria, repeatedly threatened another NATO ally (Greece) with illegal flyovers and rhetoric of invasion, and has a lengthy record of human rights violations. If this sale does indeed go forward, it must include conditions to ensure the equipment will not be used against our Eastern Mediterranean allies.”