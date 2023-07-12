x

July 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Politics

Malliotakis Statement on Biden, Turkey F-16 Agreement

July 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Congresswoman-Nicole-Malliotakis_0-scaled
U.S. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. (Photo: Public domain)

WASHINGTON, DC – On July 11, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, a proud Greek-American and member of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, released the following statement regarding news that President Biden will move forward with a sale of U.S. F-16 fighter jets to Turkey:

“Greece is one of our nation’s oldest friends and has been a reliable ally in many ways, including doing much more than many other countries in NATO to support international efforts in Ukraine. President Biden’s decision to throw Greece under the bus to allow a country that has not wanted to join NATO until recently only satisfies Erdogan who is the only NATO leader that has not sanctioned Russia. Additionally, Turkey has undermined our counter-ISIS operations in Syria, repeatedly threatened another NATO ally (Greece) with illegal flyovers and rhetoric of invasion, and has a lengthy record of human rights violations. If this sale does indeed go forward, it must include conditions to ensure the equipment will not be used against our Eastern Mediterranean allies.”

RELATED

Politics
Pappas Leads Bipartisan Call to Condition Reported F-16 Sales to Turkey

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Pappas (NH-01), Co-Chair of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, in response to continued reports of discussions between the United States and Turkey on the sale of F-16s in exchange for Sweden’s accession to NATO, led a bipartisan group of lawmakers demanding any agreement for the sale of F-16s and modernization kits to Turkey include mechanisms that provide for the pause, delay, or snapback of those weapons if Turkey engages in actions that threaten U.

VIDEO
Mount Sinai Queens New Cardiac Catheterization Lab to Expedite Care for Patients
Worldwide
PM Mitsotakis Discusses Continuing Detention of Beleri with Albanian PM Rama

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.