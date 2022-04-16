x

April 16, 2022

Malliotakis Says Expanding Gifted & Talented Classes Is the Right Move

April 16, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

NEW YORK – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on April 15 released the following statement regarding New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to expand Gifted & Talented (G&T) classes for elementary school students in New York City.

“Gifted & Talented programs maximize students’ full academic potential and accelerate the development of skills needed to be competitive in the real world,” said Congresswoman Malliotakis. “I’m pleased to see Mayor Adams reverse the previous Administration’s nonsensical decision to eliminate these programs.”

“Seventy-eight percent of kids who qualify for G&T programs are denied because of a lack of seats, forcing schools to hold lotteries to decide who is admitted into the programs,” she continued. “Expanding these programs and adding seats so more of our students can be challenged in the classroom and more successful in life is the right move. I’ve long joined students, parents, and community leaders to advocate for the expansion of these programs, and it turns out we only needed a rational mayor willing to do the right thing for our kids to get it done.”

More information about the Gifted & Talented Program is available online: https://on.nyc.gov/3OezfVV.

