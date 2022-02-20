x

February 20, 2022

Malliotakis Reacts to Port Authority’s Study on Widening the Outerbridge Crossing

February 20, 2022
By The National Herald
Outerbridge_Crossing
The Outerbridge Crossing connects Staten Island and New Jersey. Photo: Jason Eppink, via Wikimedia Commons

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on February 17 issued the following statement in support of the Port Authority’s announcement of its commissioning a new study to determine the feasibility of widening the Outerbridge Crossing.

“The bipartisan infrastructure bill that we passed in November provides a rare opportunity to fund the widening or replacement of the Outerbridge Crossing,” Malliotakis said. “I am happy to work with Representative Pallone of New Jersey to advocate for the necessary improvements to this 100-year-old bridge in a bi-partisan and bi-state manner to increase motor vehicle capacity and reduce traffic congestion. The study is a necessary first step to see our options, and I urge the Port Authority to make its completion a priority so necessary improvements can begin.”

First opened in June 1928, the Outerbridge Crossing has an annual traffic volume of 30 million vehicles and remains the only bridge connecting Staten Island and New Jersey with the same capacity today as it was when it was built. It is often a major traffic chokepoint, attributable to its four narrow lanes and high volume during daily peak hours, particularly in the summer as New Yorkers utilize the Outerbridge to travel to and from the Jersey Shore. While the Goethals Bridge—also built in in 1928 while carrying a near-identical modern traffic load as the Outerbridge—was replaced in its entirety in 2018, the Outerbridge has not received the same care.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis is a member of the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure (T&I) where she sits on the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit. Malliotakis is the only member from New York City serving on the T&I Committee.

