August 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Politics

Malliotakis, Fossella Warn Seniors about Nationwide Medicare Scam

August 14, 2023
By The National Herald
U.S. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. (Photo: Public domain)

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) and Staten Island Borough President Vito J. Fossella (R-SI) are calling on senior citizens who have received unsolicited COVID tests in the mail to report the providers to the Medicare Fraud Line, ask for a new Medicare Card, and report the fraud to the Congresswoman’s office.

Several seniors have called the offices of the Congresswoman and Borough President to report the unsolicited COVID tests arriving at their homes. The tests have been received over the past several months and charges are appearing on monthly Medicare statements.

“These providers are exploiting taxpayer dollars and ripping off our vulnerable senior citizens who are now appearing on lists purchased by these providers,” Congresswoman Malliotakis said. “One of my constituents received 140 COVID test kits over several months that were billed to his Medicare account. I encourage senior citizens across Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn who have fallen victim to these deceptive practices to contact our office so we can assist them in reporting the fraud to the Center of Medicare and Medicaid services.”

Congresswoman Malliotakis is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, the chief tax-writing committee that oversees several health care programs. The Congresswoman is calling on the committee to investigate this issue, as was recently done with COVID pandemic unemployment insurance fraud, which led to legislation to recoup taxpayer money lost to fraud and make it easier for states to prosecute perpetrators. The U.S. Department of Justice and other federal agencies are also investigating the scam.

“If you have received COVID test kits you didn’t order, I strongly suggest that you request a new Medicare number and card because your Medicare number has been compromised,” Borough President Vito Fossella said. “Call the Medicare Fraud Line to report all statements where you have been billed and ask for a new card.”

Malliotakis and Fossella urge senior citizens to carefully check their Medicare statements for these charges and report them if they appear.

The Medicare Fraud Line is: 1-800-633-4227

Malliotakis Staten Island District Office: 718-568-2870

Malliotakis Brooklyn District Office: 718-306-1620

