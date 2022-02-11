x

February 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 37ºF

Politics

Malliotakis Cosponsors Bills Cracking Down on Fentanyl, Drug Traffickers

February 11, 2022
By The National Herald
ap21126021889515_25_411304_type13265
FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON, DC – On February 10, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) cosponsored the Fentanyl Trafficker Elimination Act, legislation that holds fentanyl smugglers accountable for their role in the United States’ opioid epidemic, as well as the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act that would permanently schedule fentanyl analogs increasing criminal penalties, and the Public Safety Enhancement Act of 2021 that would reauthorize Title I of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 and provide grant funding to law enforcement to reverse the rise in drug overdose deaths. On February 18, 2022, the emergency class-wide scheduling order for fentanyl-related substances is set to expire.

Specifically, the Fentanyl Trafficker Elimination Act would establish mandatory life in prison sentences for drug smugglers who knowingly and intentionally traffic drugs with detectable amounts of fentanyl.

“Drug cartels and traffickers are more emboldened than ever before, and we’re seeing record numbers of young people fall victim to fentanyl as a result,” Congresswoman Malliotakis said. “If someone fatally shoots or stabs someone, they are likely to receive a life sentence – why is the standard not the same for killing someone with fentanyl? Murderers pedaling and lacing other drugs with poison must be held accountable and prevented from ever killing another person again. Without consequences, drug traffickers and dealers will only continue to prey on Americans.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States experienced an estimated 101,263 drug overdose deaths between June 2020 and June 2021, the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period. Fentanyl and synthetic opioids accounted for roughly two-thirds of these deaths, with the majority of the fatalities among Americans ages 18 to 45.

Additionally, a new government report detailed how Mexico and China have become “dominant sources” for the United States’ fentanyl and synthetic opioid supply. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, 70% to 80% of all fentanyl in the U.S. first crosses the southern California border with Mexico. Malliotakis is also cosponsoring the Border Security for America Act that will secure our borders, improve U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) staffing and provide technology and tools to help stop nefarious activities like drug trafficking at our southern border.

RELATED

Politics
Oversight Committee Launches Investigation into Trump’s WH Records Obtained in FL

WASHINGTON, DC – Rep Carolyn B Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter dated February 9 to David S Ferriero, the Archivist of the United States, seeking information about the 15 boxes of presidential records that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) recently recovered from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, as well as new reports that the former President attempted to destroy presidential records.

Politics
Gianaris Calls on PSC to Investigate Spike in Con Edison Bills in Queens
Politics
TNH Discussions Returns with Eraklis Diamataris, Endy Zemenides and Aram Hamparian (Video)

Top Stories

Politics

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

Politics

After a year's live broadcasting hiatus due to long-haul COVID-19 side-effects, The National Herald's co-Editor and Publisher, Eraklis Diamataris brings TNH Discussions back to life.

General News

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) on February 4 released its report on the death of Greek-American George Zapantis of Queens.

Video

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings