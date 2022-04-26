x

April 26, 2022

Malliotakis, Commissioner Sewell Announce $2.9M for NYPD

April 26, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

NEW YORK – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) announced on April 26 that she secured $2.9 million for the New York Police Department (NYPD) as part of the federal government’s operational budget for 2022. The NYPD will use the funds to purchase personal protective equipment, forensic equipment, and expand its Critical Response Command K9-Training unit.

“At a time when other elected officials are looking to strip resources from our police, I’m proud to have delivered on my promise to secure more funding for our NYPD,” Malliotakis said. “With skyrocketing crime plaguing our streets and subways, the time is now for elected officials to support our men and women in blue, not continue to tie their hands and strip them of critical resources. Upon taking office, the NYPD informed me they needed this equipment and K-9 funding and I’m happy I was able to secure it for them. I will continue working to give our police the tools they need to more effectively do their jobs, keep criminals off our streets, and protect residents and visitors to our city”

“Keeping New Yorkers and visitors to our great city safe requires well-trained and well-equipped police officers,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said. “This critical funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, named in honor of an NYPD police officer assassinated in 1988 while protecting a witness in a drug case. It supports personnel, training, and necessary equipment for police departments nationwide, and remains integral to the NYPD’s mission of relentlessly fighting crime and terrorism.”

A breakdown of the funding can be found below:

$350,000 for Critical Response Command K9-Training and Equipment

$550,000 for Personal Protective Equipment

$2,000,000 for Forensic Equipment.

