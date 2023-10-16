Malliotakis Applauds Greece, Cyprus for Welcoming Americans Evacuating Israel

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) released the following statement on October 16 applauding the governments of Greece and Cyprus for helping American citizens leave Israel:

“I applaud the governments of Greece and Cyprus for working with our office and the Biden Administration to help American citizens get out of Israel as quickly and as safely as possible via both government and private charter planes. After going through similar situations in Afghanistan and Ukraine, it simply should not have taken the Biden Administration nearly a week to begin evacuating Americans, particularly when other countries like Germany, Australia, Canada and Mexico had commercial and military planes on the ground within hours. Much like Israel, Greece and Cyprus are great allies to our nation and we greatly appreciate their governments’ humanitarian clearance and steadfast work to ensure the safe passage of our citizens during this time of international uncertainty.”