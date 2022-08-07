x

August 7, 2022

Majorel Picks Location for Downtown Detroit Office

August 7, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
detroit
Downtown Detroit buildings. Photo by Alex Brisbey via Unsplash

The customer experience management company, Majorel recently announced it has chosen a site in downtown Detroit for its new office space.

Located at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, the office is expected to open in the Fall as stated by officials.

The Luxemburg-based firm announced earlier this year their plan to open an office in Detroit, selected between 50 cities it had considered. The company has 75,000 employees across 41 countries.

Majorel said that despite the country’s tight labor market, they had hired more than 500 employees as of July 1. The company previously announced plans to offer 500 jobs in its downtown office.

“Ultimately, the talent is what brought us to Detroit,” Gus Gikas, Majorel’s vice president of operations for North America, mentioned in a statement. “Of course, you can train employees on the technical side of customer service, but success in this role takes compassion, a collaborative attitude, and positive thinking. Without those qualities, it’s hard to deliver a satisfying experience to customers. Once we started going through applications and meeting prospective employees, it became clear that the City of Detroit offers exactly the right mix of skills to deliver those satisfying experiences.”

Mayor Mike Duggan said he’s looking forward to the company setting up its office space.

“Majorel’s choice of 211 West Fort is a great move because it will bring hundreds of new jobs to a signature building in our city’s growing downtown, and a lot of those jobs were filled by residents of the city, thanks to Majorel’s commitment to prioritize Detroiters through Detroit at Work,” he said.

Positions at the company include customer service, human resources, and operations.

According to officials, the Detroit Regional Partnership had been working since March 2021 to attract Majorel to southeast Michigan.

