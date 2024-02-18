Major New England Airports to Make Tens of Millions of Dollars in Improvements

Society

BOSTON — Three of the biggest airports in New England are slated to make improvements to control towers, gates and mechanical systems under a nearly $1 billion federal plan to strengthen the nation’s air travel infrastructure.

The largest of the New England grants is going to Logan International Airport in Boston. The airport will receive $12 million toward a two-phase project to expand and renovate an existing traffic control tower, the Federal Aviation Administration said in documents.

Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut, will receive $5.4 million to pay for improvements associated with terminal expansion and renovation, the FAA said. Portland International Jetport in Maine is set to receive $10.4 million to install new passenger boarding bridges and make other improvements, the agency said.

The federal money is going to a total of 114 airports across the country. Some smaller airports in New England are also slated for improvements. The FAA said Concord Municipal Airport in New Hampshire’s capital city would receive more than $2.5 million to build a new terminal building and demolish the existing one, which is more than 80 years old.