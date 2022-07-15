Second Wildfire Breaks Out at Korakas in Rethymno

Society

RETHYMNO- A second wildfire has broken out at Rethimno, Crete, this time at Korakas in Rodakino, in the southern part of Agios Vassilios municipality, the Fire Brigade said late afternoon Friday.

Strong winds are still registering in Rethimno for a second consecutive day, hampering firefighting operations.

Residents in the broader area of Korakas beach have been told to evacuate their homes, where flames nearby are burning through low bush and olive groves.

Meanwhile, firefighting forces are making their way to assist in the fire at Korakas from the nearby village of Orne, where the region’s first wildfire broke out on Friday and is still blazing.

The first fire in the area broke out on Friday in a semi-mountainous area in the municipality of Agios Vasilios, between the villages Orne and Krya Vrysi, in Rethymno. The wildfire no longer posed a threat to the two villages but Orne had earlier been evacuated as a precaution as the flames came within 80 metres of its perimeter.

There were 17 fire engines, assisted by ground teams and dozens of fire fighters, as well as two water-bombing helicopters and 20 local authority water tanker trucks, fighting the blaze on Friday afternoon. Strong winds were pushing the flames through agricultural land toward the central road leading from Rethymno to Agia Galini.

The fire brigade noted that both fronts are active late afternoon Friday.