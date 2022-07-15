x

July 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

Second Wildfire Breaks Out at Korakas in Rethymno

July 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Hellenic Fire Service. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
Hellenic Fire Service. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

RETHYMNO- A second wildfire has broken out at Rethimno, Crete, this time at Korakas in Rodakino, in the southern part of Agios Vassilios municipality, the Fire Brigade said late afternoon Friday.

Strong winds are still registering in Rethimno for a second consecutive day, hampering firefighting operations.

Residents in the broader area of Korakas beach have been told to evacuate their homes, where flames nearby are burning through low bush and olive groves.

Meanwhile, firefighting forces are making their way to assist in the fire at Korakas from the nearby village of Orne, where the region’s first wildfire broke out on Friday and is still blazing.

The first fire in the area broke out on Friday in a semi-mountainous area in the municipality of Agios Vasilios, between the villages Orne and Krya Vrysi, in Rethymno. The wildfire no longer posed a threat to the two villages but Orne had earlier been evacuated as a precaution as the flames came within 80 metres of its perimeter.

There were 17 fire engines, assisted by ground teams and dozens of fire fighters, as well as two water-bombing helicopters and 20 local authority water tanker trucks, fighting the blaze on Friday afternoon. Strong winds were pushing the flames through agricultural land toward the central road leading from Rethymno to Agia Galini.

The fire brigade noted that both fronts are active late afternoon Friday.

RELATED

Society
Furor After Greek Director, Repeat Rapist of Minors, Freed

ATHENS – A  suspended 12-year jail sentence after for prominent Greek actor and former National Theatre Director Dimitris Lignadis for the rape of minors drew outrage from victims as he was released.

Society
Greece Sends Two Canadair to Help Put Out Raging Wildfires in France
Politics
Italy Enters into Political Uncertainty after 5-Stars Balk

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Loukoumi Foundation Hits a Home Run against Hunger with NY Mets Food Drive

NEW YORK – The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation teamed up with the New York Mets on July 10 for their Summer Food Drive benefiting the River Fund NY, donating over 1000 food items.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings