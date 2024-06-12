“mAIGreece” App Launches to Enhance Travel Experience in Greece

Travel

A screenshot of the desktop version of the "mAIGreece" application. (Photo: gov.gr)

ATHENS – The digital application “mAIGreece” is now live and available for visitors traveling to and within Greece, as announced on Monday.

The app was introduced by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, alongside Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou, on June 3.

“mAIGreece” serves as a digital travel assistant, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide information and support in 31 languages. It offers a personalized travel experience for all visitors to Greece. The app accepts both written and verbal questions and utilizes geo-location technology (GPS) to enhance its services.

Users can download the app for free on their cellphones or tablets through the App Store or Play Store. They can connect to it via their personal accounts on Google, Apple, or Facebook and create personalized profiles by selecting activities that interest them (e.g., culture, nature, events).