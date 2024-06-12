x

June 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 92ºF

Travel

“mAIGreece” App Launches to Enhance Travel Experience in Greece

June 12, 2024
By Athens News Agency
Screenshot 2024-06-12 at 3.30.16 PM
A screenshot of the desktop version of the "mAIGreece" application. (Photo: gov.gr)

ATHENS – The digital application “mAIGreece” is now live and available for visitors traveling to and within Greece, as announced on Monday.

The app was introduced by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, alongside Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou, on June 3.

“mAIGreece” serves as a digital travel assistant, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide information and support in 31 languages. It offers a personalized travel experience for all visitors to Greece. The app accepts both written and verbal questions and utilizes geo-location technology (GPS) to enhance its services.

Users can download the app for free on their cellphones or tablets through the App Store or Play Store. They can connect to it via their personal accounts on Google, Apple, or Facebook and create personalized profiles by selecting activities that interest them (e.g., culture, nature, events).

RELATED

Travel
Preveza Becoming a Hot Tourist Attraction for Serbians

ATHENS - Preveza, located at the mouth of the Amvrakikos Gulf in Western Greece, is an area blessed with beautiful landscapes, green spaces, great beaches, and a rich history.

Travel
Vistas, History and a Slice of Rural England Await Hikers to the Peak District’s Mam Tor
Wine & Spirits
Retro Drinks are Making a Cool Comeback This Summer

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Thefts of Charging Cables Pose Yet Another Obstacle to Appeal of Electric Vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Just before 2 a.

ATHENS - Dimitris Melissanidis, the most influential owner in the history of AEK Athens FC, announced on Monday that he will step down, transferring his majority stake to shipowner Marios Iliopoulos.

ATHENS - Greece's Coast Guard will acquire 11 boats for patient transfers to hospitals following an agreement signed on Monday by Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianides and Norsafe Life-Saving Equipment Hellas General Manager Ioannis Georgiadis.

ATHENS - The digital application "mAIGreece" is now live and available for visitors traveling to and within Greece, as announced on Monday.

ATHENS - Greece's GDP rose 2.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.