October 20, 2023

Maids of Athena District 6 Support the Breast Cancer Walk, Host Sisterhood Event

October 20, 2023
By The National Herald
Processed with VSCO with e1 preset
Maids of Athena District 6 at Kelder’s Farm in Kerhonkson, NY. Photo: Courtesy of MOA

NEW YORK – The District 6 Maids of Athena including the sisters of Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 and Hempstead Victory Chapter 76 participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 15 in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month [October]. The Bayside chapter attended the walk at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, NY, and the Hempstead chapter attended the Jones Beach walk in Long Island, NY.

The Maids of Athena District 6 Lodge also hosted their first ‘Sisterhood’ Event on October 14 in Kerhonkson, NY, with members of Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 and Albany Sophia Chapter 48 joining the lodge for apple picking, sharing apple cider donuts, and celebrating fall and sisterhood.

Maids of Athena District 6 at Kelder’s Farm in Kerhonkson, NY. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Maids of Athena District 6 at Kelder’s Farm in Kerhonkson, NY. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Maids of Athena District 6 Treasurer Sophia Theodorou looking for apples. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Maids of Athena Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 at the Breast Cancer Walk in Queens, NY. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Maids of Athena Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 posed by the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park at the Breast Cancer Walk in Queens, NY. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Maids of Athena Hempstead Victory Chapter 76 at the Breast Cancer Walk in Long Island, NY. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Maids of Athena Hempstead Victory Chapter 76 at the Breast Cancer Walk in Long Island, NY. Photo: Courtesy of MOA

