Maids of Athena District 6 Support the Breast Cancer Walk, Host Sisterhood Event

Maids of Athena District 6 at Kelder’s Farm in Kerhonkson, NY. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
NEW YORK – The District 6 Maids of Athena including the sisters of Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 and Hempstead Victory Chapter 76 participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 15 in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month [October]. The Bayside chapter attended the walk at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, NY, and the Hempstead chapter attended the Jones Beach walk in Long Island, NY.
The Maids of Athena District 6 Lodge also hosted their first ‘Sisterhood’ Event on October 14 in Kerhonkson, NY, with members of Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 and Albany Sophia Chapter 48 joining the lodge for apple picking, sharing apple cider donuts, and celebrating fall and sisterhood.
