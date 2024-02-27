Maids of Athena District 6 Host Mid-Year Conference

General News

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The Maids of Athena District 6 Lodge held their first ever mid-year conference on February 24 at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hempstead, NY. In total, there were 34 attendees from all five current Maids chapters in Astoria, Albany, Bayside, Brooklyn, and Hempstead. In attendance were also two Daughters of Penelope (DOP) members, D6 DOP Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, D6 DOP Secretary Demetra Versocki as well as MOA Grand Governor Markella Roros. The Maids of Athena D6 Lodge was in full attendance; Governor Christina Fileas, Lt. Governor Katerina Hadjipavlis, Secretary Michelle Papandrea, Treasurer Sophia Theodorou, and Marshal Laina Tzanides.

The girls joined to discuss their chapters’ progress this year so far, brainstorm new ideas with each other, and present upcoming events their chapters would be hosting. A game of trivia was enjoyed and filled with joy as girls answered questions pertaining to the DOP and MOA history to win prizes such as MOA t-shirts, fanny packs, and stickers. The conference ended with a sisterhood event of bracelet making which was enjoyed by all. Some of the attendees met for a brief lunch following the conference.

The MOA District 6 Lodge thanked all members who were able to attend and participate in a very successful conference. They also thanked St. Paul’s for allowing them to use the conference room and Rockland Bakery for donating breakfast for the conference. They are all looking forward to what the rest of the year has in store for all the chapters and hope to see everyone at the District Convention in June in Schenectady, NY.