Maids of Athena District 6 Attend Leadership Conference

The Maids of Athena District 6 Lodge attended the 2023 Maids of Athena and Sons of Pericles Leadership Conference in Washington, DC on September 23, left to right: Laina Tzanides, Michelle Papandrea, Christina Fileas, and Sophia Theodorou. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
WASHINGTON, DC – The Maids of Athena District 6 Lodge attended the 2023 Maids of Athena and Sons of Pericles Leadership Conference in Washington, DC on September 23. The Leadership Conference is an opportunity for members to come together and be introduced to the year’s programs and projects, provides the opportunity to connect with members from all across the United States and Canada and allows for collaboration and communication.
In attendance were Maids of Athena District Governor Christina Fileas, District Secretary Michelle Papandrea, District Treasurer Sophia Theodorou, and District Marshall Laina Tzanides. Also in attendance were members of the Bayside Pygmalion Chapter #126 and Albany Sophia Chapter #48.
