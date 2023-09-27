x

September 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Associations

Maids of Athena District 6 Attend Leadership Conference

September 27, 2023
By The National Herald
Maids of Athena event IMG_2105
The Maids of Athena District 6 Lodge attended the 2023 Maids of Athena and Sons of Pericles Leadership Conference in Washington, DC on September 23, left to right: Laina Tzanides, Michelle Papandrea, Christina Fileas, and Sophia Theodorou. Photo: Courtesy of MOA

WASHINGTON, DC – The Maids of Athena District 6 Lodge attended the 2023 Maids of Athena and Sons of Pericles Leadership Conference in Washington, DC on September 23. The Leadership Conference is an opportunity for members to come together and be introduced to the year’s programs and projects, provides the opportunity to connect with members from all across the United States and Canada and allows for collaboration and communication.

In attendance were Maids of Athena District Governor Christina Fileas, District Secretary Michelle Papandrea, District Treasurer Sophia Theodorou, and District Marshall Laina Tzanides. Also in attendance were members of the Bayside Pygmalion Chapter #126 and Albany Sophia Chapter #48.

The Maids of Athena and Sons of Pericles at the 2023 Leadership Conference on September 23. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Left to right: Sophia Theodorou, Kristina Marinopoulos, Michelle Papandrea, and Zeffi Kondoprias. Photo: Courtesy of MOA
Left to right: Christina Fileas, Styliani Rallis, Irene Mamagakis, Demetra Louros, Evie Kapassakis, and Maria Stathopoulos. Photo: Courtesy of MOA

RELATED

Nextgen
The Excellent Student, Panagiotis Koutsoukos, Who Was Awarded a TNH Scholarship

BOSTON - Panagiotis Koutsoukos, the smart, multilingual, and talented Greek young man, an outstanding student at Boston University, simultaneously pursuing two majors in Physics and Computer Science, was awarded The National Herald scholarship during the event and dinner celebrating Greek Independence Day of March  25 in Boston.

General News
The Health of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston Has Been Restored
General News
Socrates Academy Trip to Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.