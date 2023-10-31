x

October 31, 2023

Maids of Athena District 23 Supports Inclusion Canada

October 31, 2023
By The National Herald
MOA Toronto bingo night october 2023 new
The Maids of Athena District 23 Lodge hosted their ﬁrst virtual Bingo Night of this year on October 25 via Zoom in support of their District Project, Inclusion Canada. (Photo: Cristina Saavedra-Mamounis)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – The Maids of Athena District 23 Lodge hosted their ﬁrst virtual Bingo Night of this year on October 25 via Zoom in support of their District Project, Inclusion Canada. A total of 18 players from across Canada and the U.S. attended the game which consisted of two rounds. In the ﬁrst round players had to ﬁll their entire bingo card, and for the second they needed to ﬁll the border of their card. The participants spent a wonderful evening playing bingo and connecting with their brothers and sisters from different chapters. The ﬁrst round was won by Sister Cathy Pantieras who gave her $40 gift card prize to Grand Secretary Lia Chrisohou. The second winner was Dimitris Anastasiou who received a $25 gift card. The group was honored to welcome Maids of Athena Grand President Ally Tsenekos.

Bingo nights have and continue to be a huge success and the District Lodge hopes to host another one very soon. “Thank you to everyone who donated and participated in our event, it was wonderful to reconnect with everyone,” the District Lodge said in a statement via email.

The 2023-2024 District Lodge officers are District Governor Cristina Saavedra-Mamounis, Lieutenant Governor Victoria Evagelou, District Secretary Athena Bikas, and District Treasurer Ariana Kokkinakis.

 

