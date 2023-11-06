Maids of Athena Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 Supports Kat’s Ribbon of Hope

Associations

BAYSIDE, NY – The Maids of Athena Bayside Pygmalion Chapter #126 hosted their annual Halloween Party on October 28 to raise charitable donations for their chapter project Kat’s Ribbon of Hope in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Kat’s Ribbon of Hope’s mission is to provide financial assistance to women who are unable to afford early detection and treatment services for breast cancer.

Their focus is to save lives by making critical information and services more accessible to women and to help prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing critical research. The chapter was successful in their event and able to make a charitable donation to the project. The chapter was also successful in raising money for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, raising almost $8,000 between the two charities for the month of October.