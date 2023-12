Associations

BAYSIDE, NY – The Maids of Athena Bayside Pygmalion Chapter #126 hosted their Santacon Party at Melrose Penthouse in Queens on December 8 to raise money for the National Project, The Boys and Girls Club. The mission of this organization is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

The vision is to provide a world-class Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.